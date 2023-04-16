MPD Reports: Pedestrian mowing the lawn off McDaniel Street hit by a vehicle; mental health issues; disputes and foot patrol locations

A man mowing his lawn at the corner of McDaniel Street and Breedlove Drive was hit by a vehicle when a wide swing of the mower reportedly took it into the roadway at the same time as a vehicle was making a left turn off of Breedlove Drive. The vehicle collided with the mower, sending the pedestrian operating it to the ground. He complained of back pain and was transported to Walton Piedmont By Walton County EMS. According to the report, the vehicle did not appear to have left the roadway so the pedestrian was determined to be at fault. However, no citations were issued.

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 30 to April 6, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – S BROAD – Dispute between two subjects. Situation mediated; remedies advised.

Damage to Property – Ridge Rd. – Complainant wanted damage to her door documented. Report taken.

Prowler – Carver Place, Officers arrived and walked around the residence, no evidence of disturbance to the windows of structure. Spoke with complainant advised all was okay.

Dispute/Civil Issue – 3rd Street, Dispute due to confusion over the eviction process. Subjects were informed on the correct process and to go to the courthouse to file for an eviction.

Suspicious vehicle – Walton Truck Stop- in reference to a vehicle operating with no headlights, negative contact with the vehicle.

EMS/County Assist – Gratis Rd, responded to the location per Walton County Sheriff’s Office request and EMS dealing with a combative subject on Gratis Rd. Monroe arrived on location and assisted EMS and handled the scene. Monroe PD escorted EMS to Piedmont Walton as well and stood by until Deputy from WCSO arrived.

Other Law – Baker St.- Caller stated that they heard a back window being opened, upon arrival units saw no signs of attempted forced entry or any evidence of a person being in the back yard. Report taken.

Dispute – S Broad St; Chevron – Female on location causing a disturbance and complaining about a charge on her bank account. She was criminally trespassed for two years.

Unknown – Nowell St Male subject called in stating that a subject with no shirt or shoes and with a gold chain was in the woods chasing him. He called back and requested to cancel and ask for patrol of area.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 East.- In reference to the complainant believing that she was being followed by another vehicle. She was outside the city limits upon units arriving in the area.

Other Law – S. Broad St.- Male subject called to make a damage to property report, upon arrival there was no property damage. He was requesting police to figure out a way to collect his belongings from E. Church St. that he left on location. Remedies advised.

Foot Patrol) Edwards, Bryant, Stowers, Glen Iris, Turner, Bold Springs Ave, N Midland, E Highland, N Madison Ave and Bryant.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 at Southview Dr: Male subject stopped for moving violation. He was found to have active warrants out of Athens-Clark County Police Department and was arrested and cited for misdemeanor marijuana and turned over to WCSO.

Other Law – Plaza Trace – Caller stating that she just returned home from the hospital and believed she saw two shadows in her kitchen as well as hearing people walking around in the attic space. Residence was clear of subjects and no signs of forced entry or individuals inside the attic.

Entering auto – Walker Dr – Reference non forced entry passenger side door. Purse, several credit cards, social security card and license stolen. Report made.

Fraud – Mountain View Dr- Complainant received notice that a suspicious check was deposited from her account. Report taken.

Roadway Obstruction – Hwy 11 N @ Bojangles; In reference to material in the roadway. Objects removed from roadway.

Theft – Hwy 78 @ Walton Truck Stop- In reference to unknown male taking funds for parking. Male does not work at the truck stop. Report taken.

Vehicle Accident w/ Pedestrian – McDaniel St- Single vehicle collision w pedestrian operating lawn equipment. Injury by complaint only, subject transported to Piedmont Athens by WCEMS. Report in GEARS.

Dispute – Tanglewood Dr. In reference to a 3rd party call about a dispute at this location. Homeowner advised all ok on location and no dispute occurred.

Missing Person – Blaine St @ MPD; In reference to a female subject reporting her ex-husband missing. Report taken.

Vehicle Accident – Hwy 78 @ Unisia; Two vehicle collision observed in my immediate presence, suspected minor injuries, vehicles disabled. D1 issued citations for speeding, too fast for conditions and failure to obey traffic control device.

Mental Patient – Community Ct; Boys and Girls Club- 11-year-old female transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital under signed 1013 order.

Property Found – Reference syringe found on roadway at the intersection of S.Madison / Towler Street. Syringe tested positive for presence of meth. Syringe placed into evidence for destruction.

Vehicle Assist – Unisia and Hwy 78, Hitachi Building 3- Complainant locked keys in his vehicle. The vehicle was not registered to him and I could not get in contact with the owner. Vehicle was not unlocked.

Vehicle Assist – S Broad Street- Complainant locked her keys in her car. The Vehicle was unlocked with no damage.

Suspicious Vehicle – Felker Park: Vehicle occupied after hours. Occupants were advised of park hours.

Dispute – Piedmont Walton in reference to male subject arguing with security. Male was advised to wait quietly for his ride home. All ok.

Suspicious Vehicle – S Madison Ave, Felker Park- Individual sitting in his vehicle in the back of the park waiting for sunrise to PT. Instructed him to leave and come back after the park opens.