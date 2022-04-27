MPD Reports: Pedestrian on Highway 78 arrested for pedestrian under the influence; Dispute between two over car keys

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 14 – 21, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – HWY 78/N. Broad in reference to a male subject attempting to walk to Athens on Hwy 78. He was arrested for pedestrian under the influence in the roadway, littering, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Dispute – E. Spring Spring Street; Monroe Auto Brokers: Verbal dispute between MAB and the complainant. The complainant was explained he purchased the car with no warranty. Civil remedies advised.

Other Law – Alcovy St; Worker reported that a phishing email came through the system. IT was already aware, and no money ever exchanged or stolen, remedies advised.

Dispute – Plaza Trce. (Mental Patient) complaining about her neighbor (Mental Patient) complaining to the landlord and making up lies about her.

Threats – Overlook Crest. Subject wanted officers to see video of a fight that occurred during the weekend. He had questions regarding Temporary Protection Orders and was advised of remedies.

Dispute – Custom Way: Verbal argument between subject and her fiancé regarding car keys. On scene, Subject was heavily intoxicated. Problem was resolved.

Other Law – Tall Oaks W: Complainant located (1) clear plastic bag and (1) plastic container with Metahampetamine inside his deceased brother-in-laws apartment. The methamphetamine was logged into evidence to be destroyed. The apartment belonged to a named individual.

Mental Issues – Radford St; Subject requested a ride to the hospital by EMS due to thoughts of rage and not feeling well. He was transported by EMS.

Threats – E Spring St; Our Family Health: Woman reported being threatened by a man named Charlie through a Facebook dating app. She has blocked all communication and doesn’t think there is a need to worry.

Dispute – W. Spring Street; Piedmont Walton. In reference to an upset patient. Patient and family calmed down; situation mediated.

Unknown Law – S Madison Ave. Walton County Sheriff’s Office/260 Bridgeport Ln. – In reference to a Juvenile wanting to speak with an officer. Parents of juvenile were advised of remedies about obtaining medical help for juvenile.

Discharging Firearms – Pine Park & Davis St. In reference to complainant hearing a singular gunshot. Area checked, negative contact.

Dispute – Gliding Ln; In reference to a male and female arguing about ice. The two separated for the night, all okay on site.

Dispute (GW Carver) – In reference to an unknown dispute called in by an anonymous female. Upon officer arrival dispute was no longer occurring and no one wished to speak to the police.

Criminal Trespass – S. Broad St. – Unknown subject attempted to kick in the door, but was unsuccessful. Minor damage to the door of the residence. Report taken.

Trespassing – W. Fambrough St. – Tenant dispute between parents and adult child. The Situation was mediated, and the adult child was advised he had to leave due to his at-will tenant status.

DOA – Piedmont Walton – ER staff requested the Coroner in reference to a 2-year-old juvenile that was brought in POV and later pronounced deceased. Juvenile has an extensive medical history. CID and Coroner responded to the scene.

Agency Assist – Baron Drive; A: In regards to locating a named female with outstanding warrants out of Clayton Co. Residence was checked with negative contact.

Suspicious Vehicle – GW Carver Dr; In reference to the complainant stating he wanted a vehicle towed off of his property that has been abandoned there for a year. The complainant was advised that he would have to have the vehicle towed per his request.