MPD Reports: Pedestrian reportedly hit by vehicle crossing Hwy 138 from Walmart; juvenile throwing rocks at neighbor’s residence; Hit and run

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 4, 2024 – 11, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – East Church St @ Jack Peters; In reference to a named subject kicking in complainants’ front windshield. He was no longer on location, warrant taken on him for damage to property.

Violent Domestic – Lopez Ln – In reference to a domestic dispute between subject and and another named subject. The other named subject was arrested for Family Violence Battery and turned over to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Illegal Dumping – Ridge Road @ Skyline Trace apartments. In reference to an individual dumping used tires off in front of the main gate. Contact was made. He was given a verbal warning due to the complainant declining to press charges. He retrieved the tires.

Dispute – Towler St.- In reference a named subject assaulting his baby mama and taking another parties gun before fleeing the scene, warrants taken on the subject.

Vehicle Chase – Walker Dr @ South Broad St; In reference to a male subject failing to stop for officers after multiple traffic violations. Chase was terminated by Georgia State Patrol and the subject was taken into custody for multiple charges and outstanding warrants.

Dispute – Jessica Way – In reference to two parties in a verbal dispute. No physical violence occurred. The situation was mediated. Remedies advised.

Motor vehicle Vs. Person – Piedmont Walton – Female subject on location stating that she was hit by a motor vehicle while crossing Hwy 138 from Walmart side to Chick Fil A side.

Loud Music Complainant – N. Midland – Complainant did not wish to meet, stating that loud music and subjects outside of Will Henry’s. Patrol of the area was conducted, no loud music was heard, there were two subjects out front talking but were not being loud.

Dispute – Tall Oaks Dr: In reference to the complainant advising her cousin refusing to leave. Both parties separated and remedies were advised.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Hwy 78 and Aycock Ave – Male subject stopped for Failure To Maintain Lane and arrested for felony possession of Marijuana.

Theft Report – Lopez Ln – In reference to the complainant’s medication being taken. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Plaza Dr; USA Storage – In reference to a pickup truck and several trailers with miscellaneous items/scrap on them parked inside of the storage facility. Staff wished to ensure the vehicle and trailers were not stolen before having them towed. All okay.

Theft Report – W Creek Cir – In reference to a female subject wishing to file a report about a pair of shoes that she had ordered online that had been delivered elsewhere. Customer service had requested a police report in order to process her refund. All okay.

Civil Issue – Cook St – In reference to the complainants boyfriend trying to evict her. Boyfriend was gone when officers arrived and she was advised of the eviction process. All OK.

Domestic Dispute – Pavilion Pkwy; Publix – In reference to a dispute between a mother and child called in by third party. Situation was investigated and turned over to CID.

Juvenile Complaint – Towler St. – In reference to a juvenile throwing rocks. Complainant advised his neighbor threw rocks at his residence. I spoke to neighbor and his Mom. Both parties were advised of remedies.

Public Drunk – N Madison Ave at E Marable in reference to a subject was walking intoxicated. Subject was placed under arrest for public drunkeness, and Terroristic Threats and acts.

Juvenile Issue – Rosewood Lane, Reference to a complaint of juveniles riding dirt bikes in the area.

Contact made with juveniles and complainant. Juveniles advised they would only ride in places they had permission. All okay.

Disturbing the Peace – Double Springs Ch Rd / Cedar Ridge – In reference to the complainant wanting to meet with an officer, regarding the construction site at the intersections. Contact was made with a foreman on location, who was advised of the complaint and ordinance times. All ok.

Speeding – Walmart – In reference to a red Jeep driving fast in the parking lot. Contact was made with the complainant. He and his parents were advised of the possible consequences of his action. All ok.

Theft Report – Etten Dr. In reference to the complainant reporting a male subject actively stealing a ladder from the job site. Officer’s made contact with the complainant, and attempted to locate the male subject and the white pickup truck he was driving. Officer’s had negative contact. The complainant stated that the ladder does not belong to him, however possible belongs to the roofer. Report taken.

Dispute – Mears St – In reference to a female patient on location, being irate and throwing items. The patient was turned over to EMS and transported to the hospital.

Traffic Stop – Lawrence St. Male subject was riding a dirt bike along Lawrence St. He then accelerated into the front yard of a residence on Lawrence St before jumping off or falling off the dirt bike. He was charged with possession of marijuana, obstruction, and other traffic charges. Citations were issued on City Ordinance.

Hit & Run – Lacy Street – Complainant reported his vehicle struck by a black passenger car on Lacy Street. He stated he followed the vehicle to an address on Felker Street. Contact was made with the suspect vehicle and owner who denied striking any other vehicle and no damage was observed on the vehicle. Report taken and case number provided to complainant. Gears report done.

Hit & Run – N Broad St; Valero – In reference to a three-vehicle crash. No report of injuries on scene. One vehicle was removed from the scene by Taylors and taken to the owner’s home, per owner request. The owner and his grandson were given a courtesy ride to their residence. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Carwood Dr – In reference to the complainant reporting a vehicle that stopped in front of his residence with its light off. Contact was made with the vehicle parked and blacked out on Reed St. An ARS stop was conducted on the vehicle. Officers were able to observe the issue with his vehicle which corroborated his story. All ok.

