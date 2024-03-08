MPD Reports: Person scammed out of $2,100 from someone claiming to be from WCSO; threats to shoot up store and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 22 29, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Fire Assist – Martin Luther King Jr. Blv – Reference to a fully involved vehicle fire. Fire department responded to extinguish the fire. Case numbers provided reference to vehicle damages.

Civil Issue – Sweetgum Dr – In reference to a female subject preventing another female subject from getting her belongings and moving out. Situation mediated.

Road Rage – Hwy 78 and 138 – In reference to two drivers calling the police on each other for the other party breaking traffic laws. Contact made with each driver and they agreed to separate. All OK.

Damage to Property – W. Spring St. – A 17-year-old employee reported two notes were left on her car in a non-threatening manner while she was on shift on 02/24/24 from 1500-2200 hours. Remedies advised.

Area Check – W Spring St – Reference to subject believing they saw a missing person. It was confirmed that male seen on W Spring St was not the missing man.

Mental Subject – W Spring St, McDonalds – a known female subject with mental issues, claimed she was having kidney failure. She was transported to Piedmont Walton by law enforcement at her request.

Suspicious Person – S Broad ST; Dollar General – In reference to multiple calls about a male stating he was going to “shoot up,” the store and advising customers to get out. Upon arrival officers took the male into custody without incident. He was charged with Terroristic threats and Disorderly Conduct. Male was also criminally trespassed from the store per Employee’s request.

Theft – Harry’s Marathon: Female subject was reporting her phone was stolen from electronic gambling machine. Male suspect seen on camera taking the phone. Report taken.

Domestic Dispute – B Birch Street – In reference to a male subject making forced entry into his former mistress/victims house and physically assaulting her. Warrants were obtained on him for Family Violence battery and criminal trespass. He later turned himself at the Police Department. He was arrested and taken to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Theft Report – GW Carver Dr; – Female subject reported a male subject stole money on 02/13/2024. Prosecution declined, report taken.

Fraud – S. Broad St.- A female subject wishing to report that a named subject had tried to send her $13 to her Cashapp account. She also wished to report that $13 worth of bitcoins were withdrawn from her account.

Threats -Ridge Rd; – Male subject reporting his nephew making threats to kill him. Report taken.

Suspicious person – Bankers Blvd.- In reference to the same female subject from a former call. Contact was made with her on location, she was criminally trespassed from the location and given a ride to the Sims gas station.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – South Madison Avenue at Norris Street – In reference to a named subject being stopped for numerous traffic offenses. His license was suspended and he was arrested, fingerprinted and released on copy of a uniform traffic citation for driving while license is suspended or revoked.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St; Burger King- Reference to a male who was asking employees of the Burger King for food. At one point the male attempted to walk behind the counter. Male was gone upon police arrival.

Scam – Plaza Dr; Apt C- Reference to the complainant receiving a scam phone call from someone claiming to be a Walton County Deputy and requesting $2100 over the phone. Contact was made with the WCSO and they advised it has been an ongoing scam. Report taken. 24M004209

Theft -Lacy St.; B – In reference to speakers and TV missing. Report taken.

Dispute – N Broad St; Quality Inn: In reference to a third-party caller advising of a female striking a vehicle with a rock. Contact was made with a female and male subject who advised they separated after an argument, and the female was trying to prevent him from driving away due to him being intoxicated. The male subject has an active probation warrant through Elbert County that did not want to place a hold. Both parties were separated, and remedies advised.

