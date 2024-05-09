MPD Reports: Person shot; juvenile threatens shooting another with BB gun; juveniles shoot home with gel pellets

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 25 – May 1, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person/Arrest – E Marable Street @ Hot Spot- In reference to a named subject on location. The subject had multiple warrants out of multiple jurisdictions. After a brief investigation he was placed under arrest and charged with Giving a False Name to an Officer. He was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Dispute – W. Spring St; Big Lots- In reference to complainant losing his phone in Harbor Freight, phone was located and returned to subject and report taken.

Harassment – Stowers Street- In reference to subject having an ongoing dispute with another subject via text messages. Civil remedies advised. Report taken.

911 Hang Up – Nowell St. – In reference to 911 hang-up. Dispatch advised loud banging could be heard in the background, with no answer on call back. Subject was mowing lawns, with his phone in his pocket, and it pocket dialed 911. No emergency was observed, and all was clear on location.

Damage to Property – S Madison Ave @ Felker Community Center- In reference to an individual who damaged property to include breaking 2 front windows, 1 side window, kicking the tail light of a county vehicle and cracking the front windshield of another county truck. Video footage obtained, report taken and sent to CID.

Juvenile complaint – Douglas St. – In reference to multiple juveniles shooting the complainant and his residence with gel pellets. Area was checked with negative contact with juveniles.

Dispute – Morrow St; In reference to 14-year-old pointing a BB gun at 15-year-old and telling him he was going to “pop” him. Both juveniles handed over to their mothers. Report taken, remedies advised.

Juvenile complaint – W. Fambrough St. – In reference to numerous juveniles shooting gel pellets at the complainant, contact was made with juveniles and their parents. Juveniles were turned over to their parents.

Hit and Run – Hwy 138/Hwy 78E exit- Two vehicle accident between a Tractor Trailer and a green Dodge Charger. The charger fled the scene on Hwy 78E. Report taken.

Dispute – Unisia Drive/Hitachi – In reference to a verbal dispute between two employees. Both parties were gone when officers arrived. One employee has active warrants out of Snellville. Report taken.

follow-up/missing person – Baron Dr. In reference to BCSO needing eyes on subject, who was reportingmissing last date. Subject was located and ok.

Firearms/Person Shot – Baron Dr- In reference to several gunshots heard in the area. Upon arriving on scene subject was located with a gunshot wound to the leg. Aid was rendered to the subject who was transported to Piedmont Walton. Four crime scenes were located and secured until CID arrived.

Domestic – Plaza – domestic dispute between two subjects. One was arrested for Battery FVA, and cruelty to children 2nd degree booked and printed at Pd then transported to Walton County, Warrants taken for charges.

Burglary – Nowell St; – Reference to unknown suspect forcing entry into residence and stealing a PS5, PS4, and money. Report taken.

Follow Up – Oak St- Officers located the suspect vehicle back into a wooded area abandoned. Vehicle was secured for processing. Vehicle was removed by Taylors.

Mental Patient – Spring St. – In reference to subject stating he was feeling symptoms of seizures. He was medically cleared by Piedmont Walton and EMS multiple times within the last few hours. He was taken to his home on Gratis Rd. All okay.

Fraud Report – Blaine St – In reference to complainant having $2000 taken from her bank account in Winder and Flower Branch. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – S Broad St; Walton Mill – In reference to an ATV that had fallen off of a trailer in the parking lot and rolled into a patch of grass. The owner was unable to be identified on scene and the ATV was removed by Taylor’s Wrecker Service.

