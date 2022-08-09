MPD Reports: Person turns up at hospital with gunshot wound to thigh; mother reports her teen son choked her 6-year-old son

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 28 – Aug. 4, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop – Aycock Ave. @ Unisia Dr.- This is related to a previous call. Vehicle was stopped after leaving the Waffle House at a high rate of speed without any lights on. Driver failed to follow commands to exit the vehicle. Marijuana, open containers, drug related objects were located in the vehicle. Driver was arrested and transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispute – Harris St. – In reference to multiple juveniles on location about to fight. Area checked, negative contact with anyone fighting, all okay.

Dispute – Classic Trail – 3rd party caller advised her cousin and cousin’s boyfriend were in a dispute. Caller was unsure of the apartment. Officer made contact with A and B and all was ok. Unable to locate the cousin.

Assault Law – Forest St; In reference to the complainant stating that her 16-year-old son choked her 6-year-old son. Juvenile complaint form was filed.

EMS Assist – N. Broad. Subject was on location breathing, but not alert due to possible Heroin overdose. Turned over to EMS.

Accident – MLK Jr. Blvd – Two vehicle accident at Misters Car Wash. One female driver was arrested for DUI.

Damage to Property – W. Spring St; World of Smoke. Vehicle hit in parking lot. Contact made with suspect vehicle and report completed.

Mental Patient – Piedmont Walton: Named subject on scene having a mental health episode. Subject had a signed 10-13 order. All was ok.

Assault – Lacy St. and Harris St: Complainant advised she was assaulted by a female the night prior. Upon further investigation, the complainant advised another female pushed up against her wanting to fight. The female was gone prior to officer’s arrival. Report taken.

Traffic stop – GW Carver – A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle in which a named subject was a passenger with active warrants for his arrest. The subject fled the vehicle before the traffic stop could be conducted. The female driver was arrested for fleeing or attempting to elude, and city ordinance disorderly conducted. She was transported and turned over to the WCSO Jail without incident.

Suspicious vehicle – Lacy St. & Harris St.: Complainant advised a vehicle to cut off another vehicle. Contact was made and the driver advised he lived on Lacy St. but was unable to access his driveway due to cars blocking the road. Party was asked to move vehicles off the street.

Other Law – Walton 24- The caller wanted to report that his vehicle was stolen. The caller’s mother has the vehicle.

Shoplifting – W Spring St. – In reference to a female subject stealing approximately $115.81 worth of items. The female ran from the LP office and fled on foot. The Area surrounding Walmart was checked with negative contact with the female. Report taken.

Person Shot – W. Spring St – Piedmont Walton advised a subject was being treated in the ER for a gunshot wound to the thigh. CID was notified and responded to the scene. The shooting is believed to have occurred at Tanglewood Ln and a suspect was named.