MPD Reports: Phone stolen and sold inside Walmart; pedestrian hit by vehicle crossing MLK Blvd; shopping cart of groceries stolen; pat down locates drugs in underwear

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 23 – 30, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – S Broad St; Walgreens- Dispute between mother and her daughter, incident documented.

Civil Issue – Atha Street- In reference to the complainant/tenant wanting two parties evicted from the residence. Landlord was contacted via telephone and advised on the eviction process to have both individuals moved if he chose to do so.

Theft report – West Spring St; Walmart- In reference to complainant leaving her phone in a cart, the phone was stolen and sold in the Ecoatm inside of Walmart, phone was retrieved. Warrants to be taken on the suspect.

Agency Assist – Alcovy Street- Warrant attempt was made at the residence in reference to a male subject who had an arrest warrant out of Barrow County. The subject was not on location.

Warrant Attempt – Walton Truck Stop; In reference to making contact with a female subject. Warrant for the subject was confirmed and she was arrested, fingerprinted and turned over to Walton Co Jail without incident.

Damage to property – West Spring St @ Walmart; Female subject called stating someone hit her vehicle, caller was gone upon officers arrival.

Dispute – West Spring St; In reference to two parties being loud on the sidewalk and possibly disputing. Parties were just talking loud while walking to work, they were given a ride to Taco Bell. All okay.

Shoplifting – Pavilion Parkway; Publix- Male subject stole a cart full of groceries, after a foot pursuit he was apprehended by WCSO and turned over to MPD units. The subject was charged with Misdeamor Shoplifting, obstruction, and removal of shopping cart. He was transported to WCSO without issues.

Civil Issue – W Spring St; I Fix Screens. In reference to complainant reporting his phone was not properly fixed. Civil remedies advised. Report taken.

Civil issue – Glen Iris Dr: In reference to the complainant advising two vehicles missing from a subject’s property where he was storing them for the last year. Both parties advised they did not know where the vehicles were and civil remedies were provided.

Dispute -E Spring St & N Midland Ave: In reference to an anonymous complainant advising a male punched a female then left the area in a Gray Nissan Altima. The area was checked and negative contact was made with the vehicle and complainant.

Child abuse report – Blaine St: In reference to the complainant advising of his ex-wife possibly abusing his son. Complainant was advised of remedies and to make an initial report with Elberton County.

Traffic Stop/DUI Drugs/Arrest – W Spring St & Waffle house: In reference to the complainant advising of a reckless driver heading towards Monroe driving a silver Lexus. The vehicle was located and stopped for crossing the gore. The driver was identified and arrested for DUI drugs. A thorough pat down was conducted at the Police Department where Scheduled drugs were found in his underwear. He was charged with Possession of Sch. II and DUI drugs. He was transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and turned over to Deputies without incident.

Sex Offense – Piedmont Walton – original call was in reference to an incident from two weeks prior. While on scene the complainant advised she did not wish to report any crime or incident.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – West Spring/Highland – Vehicle stopped for equipment, driver had an active Probation Violation Warrant out of Newton County Sheriff’s Office. She was arrested and transported to NCSO, her daughter was released to a family member.

Loud music – N Midland Ave; Will Henrys: In reference to an anonymous complainant advising of loud music coming from a vehicle in the parking lot. Negative contact was made.

Domestic – South Madison – Arrived and made contact with the person who called 911. She would not give any information on the other half of the confrontation. Report Taken.

Juvenile Runaway – Carver Place: -In reference to complainant reporting her great-granddaughter sneaking out of her bedroom window. Report taken, GCIC entry made.

Juvenile Complaint – Chesnut Lane – 13-year-old causing a disturbance outside her home after being caught out past curfew. Parties advised of remedies.

Follow Up – Carver Place- In reference to juvenile returning to the residence, she was removed from GCIC as a runaway juvenile.

Suspicious Person – Old Courthouse- In reference to subject sleeping under the pavilion behind the courthouse. Subject was provided a ride back to her mother’s residence in Covington.

Accident with pedestrian – MLK Jr. Blvd; Carmichael’s- In reference to a vehicle striking a pedestrian as she was crossing the parking lot crosswalk. Pedestrian checked out by EMS, driver was found at fault. Report taken in GEARS.

Dispute – N. Broad St; La Boheme Salon- In reference to subject and the salon owner disputing over subject’s vehicle being towed. Subject and her husband were criminally trespassed from the location.

Traffic Stop/ arrest – Walker Dr. @ Clear View Dr. – Vehicle was stopped for window tint violation, subject took flight from the vehicle and was arrested after a short foot pursuit. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant and other charges. He was transported to the WCSO without incident.

