MPD: reports: Plane crash lands at Monroe airport; theft; burglary and slew of domestic disputes

The city of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period of Dec. 28, 2023 to Jan. 4, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into 4 parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Shoplifting – West Spring St @ Quality Foods- male subject on location stealing cough medicine. He was arrested for theft by stealing and criminally trespassed and taken to WCSO jail without incident.

Hit and Run – Bryant Road; Caller stated she was hit by a vehicle on Hwy 138 while she was making a uturn. She could not describe what kind or color of vehicle hit her. GEARs report completed.

Fraud – Blaine St @ MPD; female subject requested to report that another female subject had used her info for taxes back in 2020, the subject stated it was only for the 2020 year. Report taken.

Plane crash – Towler Street @ Monroe Airport- In reference to a male subject crash landing his plane on the runway of the Monroe Airport. No injuries reported. NTSB and FAA notified.

Threats – Meadow Walk Dr.- In reference to a male subject’s 15-year-old juvenile daughter being threatened by her soon to be ex- boyfriend, no evidence could be produced related to the matter. Further remedies advised and report taken.

Domestic Dispute – Tanglewood Dr.- Officers stood by while a female subject collected items at the above address, another subject was heavily intoxicated while officers were on scene. The subject was able to collect items for the time with few issues.

Harassment – W Spring St; Haven Inn. In reference to a female subject being harassed by an ex-boyfriend over the phone while at work. TPO process explained.

Mental call – Green St. In reference to a male subject being on location intoxicated while having a mental episode. 1013 process explained to his mother. The subject refused to talk to EMS.

Burglary Report – W Marable St. In reference to a female subject reported her screen porch and front door damaged and some of her belongings were ransacked. Person of interest named. Report taken..

Dispute – Mill Stone Bluff; Apt A: In reference to the complainant advising a group of females were at her residents wanting to fight. Negative contact was made with the other party upon Officer’s arrival.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – East Marable / Meadow Walk – male subject was stopped for reckless driving. He was discovered to have a suspended driver’s license. He was arrested and released on citations.

