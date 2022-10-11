MPD Reports: Police break window to gain access to man asleep at wheel in Wendy’s drive-thru

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 29 – Oct. 6, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five part. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Missing Person – South Madison Ave -Male subject was reported missing, he was recently released from Walton County Sheriff’s Office Jail and made contact with his family. All okay.

Reckless Driving – Glen Iris Dr – Complainant called in reference to two vehicles driving at a high rate of speed. Negative contact.

Animal Complaint – Gatewood Way- Complainant stated her mother-in-law’s dog was attacked by a pitbull. Animal control notified. Civil remedies advised and report taken.

Assault Call – W Spring St; Piedmont Newton. A Domestic incident between a female subject and her grand- daughter.. Report taken.

Suspicious person -Wendy’s in reference to a male asleep at the wheel in the drive-thru. Window broken to gain access to the driver. Male was evaluated by Walton EMS on location. All ok.

Suspicious vehicle – Harvest Ln: Complainant advised of a red truck and blue Tahoe driving reckless through neighborhood. The area was checked, and negative contact was made.

Suspicious person – W Spring St in reference to a female sitting on the steps screaming. Female having a mental health breakdown and was picked up by family member on location. All ok.

Suspicious person -Towler St & S Madison Ave: In reference to a black male talking to himself and getting a firearm. Area checked and negative contact made.

Disturbing the Peace – Atha St: Complainant advised of someone using power tools. Area checked and negative contact was made. Negative contact was made with the complainant after several calls.

Disturbing the peace – Alcovy St: Complainant advised of a large party and loud music. Officers observed no large party or loud music.

Loud music – Alcovy St: Complainant advised of loud music at neighbor’s house. Contact was made and the party turned music down.

Suspicious Person – West Creek Cir -Anonymous complainant stated two males were standing near her neighbor’s vehicle. Area checked with negative contact.

Damage to Property – Tall Oaks East, Male subject wanted to file a report for damage to his Chevrolet Cavalier.

Road Rage Report – Blaine St; Monroe PD- Female subject reporting a female subject was attempting to run her off of the road after a dispute. She could not provide any identifying information. Report taken.

Agency Assist – Highway 11 North and Dollar General area. In reference to looking for a 10-80 suspect in the area. Negative contact with the subject.

Assist EMS – E Washington St Apt 3. In reference to juveniles on location without adult supervision. Adult neighbor was on location waiting for the father to come home.

Other Law – West Spring Street (Bank of America). In reference to an elderly couple having trouble with the ATM. Situation mediated.

Fight call – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton in reference to a fight between a patient and security staff. Hospital staff had the patient under control prior to arrival.

Damage to Property – Pavilion Parkway (Publix). In reference to a 2007 Toyota Tundra possibly damaged in the parking lot at or around 1415 hours. Report taken.

Shoplifting – West Spring Street (Walmart).

Assault Report – E Marable St- Complainant stating that she was pushed down by caretaker. Report taken.

Suspicious person – W Spring St; Haven Inn: In reference to female advising a male subject who spoke no English checked out earlier this morning and was waiting in the parking lot for a ride. Upon arrival negative contact was made with male subject.

Domestic dispute – Overlook Trl: In reference to caller advising of a female being dragged in the front yard by two males. After further investigation, a mal was arrested for Battery FV and cruelty to children.