MPD Reports: Police called after 5-year-old runs over 11-year-old’s foot with her bicycle

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 13 – 20, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Theft – South Madison Ave someone stealing a pressure washer from a residence. Report made.

Theft – East Church St. Complainant declined report or police action.

Suspicious Vehicle – Golden Pantry. Reference to a red dodge charger on location with two subjects possibly fighting. A subject was attempting to get the subject’s (girlfriend) to return to her motel room at Deer Acres due to be highly intoxicated. All ok

Dispute – Davis Street unknown black male with the nickname, wearing a tan/brown shirt and gray pants, coming to the location intoxicated looking for another male subject and threatening to shoot the residence if the other male subject doesn’t come outside. The subject on location advised the male that whoever he’s looking for doesn’t live at her residence and he left on foot. The area was checked conduct for that male subject, negative contact.

Theft Report – Davis St Subject stealing victims’ cellphone from her front porch. Report made.

Dispute – Cook Pl in reference to a dispute between three subjects. One was arrested for Battery and Criminal Damage to Property 2.

Theft – South Broad St. Complainant reporting that his Beretta PX4 pistol was stolen. Pistol listed on GCIC as stolen and report taken.

Fight – East Church St. Reference to two subjects involved in a physical fight. Security footage revealed mutual combat between two subjects. Both parties denied pressing charges. report taken.

Juvenile Complaint – East Washington St in reference to juveniles swearing at the complaint, all ok

Suicide Attempt – E Church Street: In reference to Complainant having issues with her grandmother. Complainant stated that subject is having a mental episode. Subject was taken by private POV to a medical facility.

Assault – Harris Street a fight in the roadway between several subjects. Subjects began to disperse and several conflicting testimonies. All parties were separated.

Traffic Stop – West Spring Street at Class Cleaners in reference to a subject being stopped for an equipment violation. He was found to be in possession of Sch. III drugs and drug-related objects. He was arrested and transported to jail.

Dispute – South Broad St -In reference to a 5-year-old juvenile running over the foot of the complainant’s 11-year-old son with her bicycle. Situation mediated