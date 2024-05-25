MPD Reports: Police called when wife honks horn outside store while husband is inside; multiple charges for driver and passenger at traffic stop

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 16- 23, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – North Broad/Franks Valero – In reference to the complaints wife honking the horn of the vehicle while he was in the store. Remedies advised.

Mental Health – Breedlove Dr – caller requested transport of a mental health subject. Call for service canceled while en route and started EMS instead.

Narcotics – E Fambrough St: In reference to an anonymous complainant advising of a male subject possibly selling drugs. The area was checked and negative contact was made.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St; Murphy USA. In reference to a black male riding a skateboard approaching people while pumping gas. Contact made with subject who advised that he had been asking for a cigarette. He was warned about loitering, and left the area.

Verbal dispute – Pavilion Pkwy; Five Below. In reference to two white females arguing in the parking lot then left the area. Area Checked, negative contact made.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Hwy 78 / Hwy 11 – Vehicle stopped for equipment violation. Passenger was placed under arrest for an outstanding warrant for Shoplifting. Upon being placed under arrest she was found to be in possession of a fake id that was later determined to be used in Financial Identity Theft. Warrants were later secured and she was turned over to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Mental patient – I-Hop. In reference to patient having recently been released from Piedmont-Walton. He stated he was being followed by people and had been hunted down for three years. No action taken, unfounded.

Traffic Stop/Arrest/UOF – Charlotte Rowell/Double Springs – Vehicle stopped for multiple equipment violations. Upon the vehicle coming to an abrupt stop the driver was seen switching seats with the passenger. Upon the driver exiting the vehicle he began to resist arrest and fled on foot. Taser was used in apprehending the fleeing subject. Probable cause search conducted locating 1 pound of marijuana in the trunk. The driver was charged with Poss. with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Obstruction, and Driving while Suspended and passenger was charged for Poss. with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. The driver also had multiple outstanding warrants out of several counties to include Poss. with Intent to Distribute Cocaine and Probation Violation. Both subjects were turned over to WCSO after being fingerprinted and medically cleared.

Dispute call – GW Carver; In reference to complainant reporting her cousin getting struck in the face by his girlfriend who was unidentified. Both parties were gone when officers arrived. Report taken.

Suspicious vehicle – Hwy 78 & Unisia Dr: In reference to the complainant advising of a white transit van failing to maintain lane. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle for failure to maintain lane and the driver was identified as subject who advised he was tired and had been driving all day. All appeared ok and subject was sent on his way.

Warrant – Hubbard Street – In reference to locating a named subject who had active warrants for Child Molestation and multiple other charges. he was transported to WCSO.

