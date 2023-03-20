MPD Reports: Police check for ghosts did not reveal any; pedestrian fatality

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 9 – 16, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

911 Hang Up – Hwy 138 @ Great Oaks; In reference to an EMS assist on location. Fall victim was taken care of by EMS.

Suspicious Vehicle – West Spring St @ Quality Foods; In reference to four vehicles backed up on the side of the building with no tags. It was discovered all vehicles were repossessed. All okay.

Domestic Dispute – Etten Ct- Male and female disputing about a cell phone, and domestic issues that occurred the night before. Civil remedies advised.

Domestic Dispute, non-violent – Gliding Way; The Complainant stated that her husband took the key to her storage unit in order to retrieve items from it. We went to the storage facility however no contact was made with the husband. No further action taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 East; In reference to a silver passenger car failing to maintain lane. Vehicle stopped, verbal warning given.

Suspicious Vehicle – Reed St- Male subject living out of his vehicle at the end of Reed St. Vehicle not blocking any residential driveways or thoroughfares. All information on on the subject and the vehicle okay. He sent on his way without incident.

Suspicious Person – S.Broad / E.Church Street – Reference male walking down S. Broad Street with a paper bag. Subject gone on arrival.

Suspicious Person – Magnolia Terrace – Reference subject seeing two ghosts inside her residence, checked interior of residence, no ghosts found.

Agency Assist – South Broad St – Assisted Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol with an accident involving a pedestrian fatality. GSP.

Harassment – E. Spring St. – Reference subject reporting incident that occurred yesterday night. Subject advised she was verbally harassed by a named subject. Incident documented.

Juvenile Problem – W Spring St; World of Smoke- Complaint of subjects that appeared underage buying vape products. Report taken.

Shoplifting – W Spring St; Walmart- In reference to an Asian male subject attempting to shoplift $377.06 worth of merchandise from Walmart. Subject was stopped by Asset Protection, and left merchandise at store. The subject then left the area in a silver Acura passenger car. Report taken.

Assault – West Spring St @ Piedmont Walton; In reference to a female on location who was hit in the head last date. The subject on location admitted to being struck with police baton type tool but refused to advise who hit her or location where incident occurred. She was advised to call back if she wanted to provide necessary information.

Violent Domestic – Unisia Dr at Hwy 78 traffic light. In reference to a violent domestic between a male and a female. A warrant for Battery FVA was obtained, report taken.

Threats – S Broad St; In reference to complainant advising she was being threatened over facebook. When asked if the threats were directly, she advised they were not. Report taken.

Dispute – Old Mill Pt in reference to a verbal dispute over retrieving items from the residence. Parties advised of civil remedies.

Warrant Attempt – Pine Park; In reference to serving a Battery FVA warrant on the male subject in reference to the earlier domestic call. He was arrested without incident and transported to WCSO jail.

Dispute – Baker Street in reference to a verbal argument between a male and a female. All parties advised no crime occurred and verbal argument only. Report Taken.

Warrant Attempt – Irving St – In reference to locating a male subject who was wanted for theft by taking of a motor vehicle, and theft by receiving. He was located on scene and taken into custody. His father was also arrested for Hindering Apprehension.

Traffic Stop – Unisia Dr and Hwy 78 – Male subject stopped for window tint, arrested and released on copy for driving on a suspended license.

Dispute – Green St- In reference to the complainant stating she was arguing with the neighbors. Remedies were advised to the complainant.

Theft Report – Unisia Dr; Hitachi. Report of a stolen wallet at Hitachi. Report completed for follow up, due to Hitachi needing a court order to identify suspect.

Property Damage – Blaine Street in reference to a roommate damaged her bedroom door.

Child Abuse – Bryant Rd. Report of child abuse against a 7-year-old juvenile. Report completed and juvenile left to stay with other family members per DFACS safety plan that was put in place.

Welfare Check – Maple Ln in reference to check on a female subject and two small kids because the complainant thinks there is no food in the residence and the residence does not have power. Negative contact.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 E @ Aycock Ave.- Vehicle was stopped for window tint. Driver had two active warrants and a suspended license. No confirmation on the warrants. Driver was cited and released on a copy of the citation after fingerprinting.

Traffic Stop -James huff @ Walton Inn- Traffic stop for window tint. It was discovered the driver had a suspended license. He was arrested for driving on suspended license.

Damage to Property – S Madison Ave. In reference to a pickup truck being struck by an unknown vehicle. Report taken.

Road Hazard – E Marable at the Hot Spot in reference to nails in the roadway. A lot of the nails were moved off of the road.

Fraud – Blaine St in reference to a fraud report that happened at the Walmart Distribution Center.

Juvenile Complaint – Plaza Dr – In reference to the complainants’ granddaughter allowing a named subject into their apartment. The subject was gone when officers arrived.