MPD Reports: Police respond to woman contemplating suicide due to financial concerns; man counseled on leaving dog in hot vehicle

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 10 – 17, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Injured Animal – McDaniel St- In reference to a deer that was injured.

Abuse Report – MPD – In reference to an incident that occurred two years ago. Report taken, CID advised.

Shoplifting in Progress – E Spring Street; Dollar General – In reference to an individual concealing merchandise with the intention of theft. Items were returned to the store and the individual was issued a criminal trespass notice for two years.

Animal Complaint – Walmart- In reference a male subject leaving his dog in his vehicle while he was in the store. The vehicle was not running. He was advised that animals should not be left in vehicles.

Suspicious Person) – 1002 Windsor Ct – In reference to a suspicious person. Made contact with a door-to- door salesman. All ok on location.

Dispute – Masters Dr – in reference to a dispute over money. Female subject came to the residence demanding that a male resident of the home repay money given to a third party on his behalf. Subjects were gone when officers arrived. All ok on location.

Civil Issue – E Church St Chestnut Cupboard – In reference to a dispute over improper amount of change. Remedies advised.

Suspicious Person – Breedlove Dr; Ridgeview – In reference to two individuals attempting to be admitted to Ridgeview. One heavily intoxicated. Both individuals were transported to Piedmont Walton.

Disabled Vehicle – Hwy 138- In reference to a gray Nissan SUV broke down. Driver advised the vehicle would not start back and was waiting on AAA. All ok.

Suspicious Vehicle – Masters Drive – Vehicle legally parked and registered, not obstructing traffic.

Civil Issue – Ridge Rd – In reference to the complainant stating his former caretaker was not paying on the loans he signed with her. Civil remedies advised.

Power lines – Bryant Rd. – In reference to power/cable lines hanging low. Lines not in roadway. Monroe utilities advised.

Suspicious Person – Gliding Lane – In reference to a male walking down the road possibly in possession of a gun. Officers patrolled the area and had negative contact.

Damage to Property – Page St. – in reference to damage to property back window busted out of the 2015 Nissan Altima. No cameras, one suspect. Report taken.

Lost Item – Church’s Chicken – In reference to the complainant wanting a report for lost glasses. Glasses were returned to the owner.

Other Law – E. Washington St. – In reference to questions about her son not wanting to go to school. Advised her that her son has to go to school. Handled by phone. Nothing further.

Domestic Dispute – Towler St. – In reference to a civil issue between a male and a female. Remedies advised.

Suspicious Vehicle – Matthews Park – In reference to an occupied vehicle on location after hours. Subjects were advised of park hours. All ok.

Domestic Dispute – W Spring Street; Wendy’s – In reference to a female subject being in a physical dispute with her 14-year-old son. Subject was gone when officers arrived. Report taken and Juvenile complaints completed.

Suspicious Person – W Spring; Walmart. – In reference to a male and female subject looking into vehicles. Officer’s made contact with the subjects. All ok.

Harassing Communications – Walker Dr. – In reference to harassing communications, the complainant is receiving harassing text messages from a male subject. Complainant was advised to block and civil remedies.

Suspicious Vehicle – Walgreens – In reference to Suspicious Vehicle I spoke to the owner of the white 15 passenger van. He advised that he was there replacing the tile in the store. The manager of the store was on scene as well. The manager would be the owner of the vehicle.

Illegal Parking – Monroe Pavilion – In reference to tractor trailers parked behind Publix. Tractor Trailers were cleared out.

Suspicious person – W. Spring St. – In reference to a male subject who was intoxicated and locked out of his room. Clerk provided him with a replacement key. All ok.

Suicide Threats – S Broad St female subject called 911 due to having thoughts of suicide due to ongoing issues with money etc. Crisis line was contacted and spoke with the subject.