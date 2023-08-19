MPD Reports: Police speak to 9-year-old for hitting autistic sister and in a separate instance to 2 younger siblings for urinating on older brother

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incident for the period Aug. 3 – 10, 2023. Due to the length of the report, it has been split into three parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Juvenile Problem – Shamrock Dr- Reference to 9-year-old autistic son hitting 5-year-old autistic daughter. Complainant just wanted the police to speak with the 9-year-old about his behavior.

Other Law – 140 Blaine St- Complainant, Male subject said someone hacked into his cell phone/google account. Reed requested a report be made about the suspected hacker. Complainant is possibly a mental patient.

Harassment – Tall Oaks Dr- Complainant called about an individual harassing her on Facebook. Temporary Protection Order process explained, report taken.

Dispute – Magnolia Terrence – Female subject called in reference to being assaulted by a male subject. Warrants to be taken against male for Battery (FV), Cruelty to Children X2.

Dispute – E Spring Street- Complainant called due to him trying to force a female out of his hotel room. Female wanted to leave upon officer arrival. Female was transported to the FISH and then put up in the Haven Inn for the weekend and provided a bus ticket for Monday.

Juvenile problem – S Madison Ave: In reference to the complainant advising her 8 and 5-year-old son urinated on her 10-year-old son. Both parties were spoken too, and remedies were advised.

Mental patient – S Broad St: In reference to the complainant advising a male subject was having a mental episode, He refused medical treatment and took his medication. Both parties advised of remedies.

Suicidal threats – W Spring St; Haven Inn. In reference to a male subject having suicidal thoughts. TOT EMS.

Dispute – Springer Ln In reference to the complainant advising his wife was mad at him and locked him out of the house. Upon arrival he advised he did not call and was not locked out of the residence. All appeared ok.

Suspicious Vehicle – Felker Park – In reference to a female in her vehicle at the park after dark, she was informed of park hours and asked to leave.

Dispute call – Ridge Rd. In reference to a male subject wanting to gain entry into his mother’s residence. He was advised of civil remedies and escorted off the property since he could not provide proof of residency.

Dispute – E Church St; Chestnut Cupboard: In reference to a male subject on location verbally arguing with another party. Both parties separated and remedies were advised.

Suspicious Person – Pinecrest Dr at Holly Hill Rd. In reference to being flagged down by pedestrians about a suspicious person, later identified, who stated he wanted to kill himself. He was transported to Piedmont-Walton to receive the help he needed.

Domestic – South Madison Ave- In reference to the complainant advising her husband was on location and was not supposed to be there due to bond conditions. He was found on location hiding in a closet and was placed under arrest for aggravated stalking.

Firearms Discharge – S Mad Ave; 24/12 Cafe. In reference to officers hearing one gunshot in the area. Within a minute’s time, the manager of 24/12 called 911 for officers to clear the parking lot.

Suspicious Vehicle – East Washington – Subject was gotten out with an ID then advised to leave the area.

EMS Assist – East Marable Street – In reference to a male subject having trouble breathing he was hit by a van.

Suspicious Person – Hwy 78 @ E Spring St Exit – in reference to a subject trying to wave cars down. Contact was made with the subject stating that she was at a residence in Southside, and they dropped her off at Truck Stop and left with her personal items. The female was escorted to the location in Southside. The subject stated that he did leave her there along with her items. The female came back with multiple warrants Barrow County Warrant was confirmed she was arrested and released to Walton County Jail.

Dispute call – Piedmont-Walton in reference to a male subject not complying with ER staff after a 1013 as signed. The subject became compliant, all ok.

Disabled Vehicle – Unisia Drive, Walmart DC- Manager called due to a truck driver who was late to an appointment and told to leave the premises. Truck driver parked his semi-truck sideways to block the truck entrance traffic in order to talk to the manager. Truck driver was criminally trespassed for two years from Walmart DC and was escorted off the premises.

Welfare check – E Washington St- Complainant called about a female sleeping in her car located in the parking lot. Contact was made with the female, all okay.

Suspicious Person – Felker Street- Complainant called due to a homeless man sleeping in the house across from his. Contact was made, the individual was sent on his way.

Traffic stop/Arrest – North Broad Street at Suzies Wings; Male subject was stopped after officer’s ran his license plate and it returned showing he was the registered owner and had a valid warrant for his arrest out of Gwinnett County for possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested and turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Suspicious Person – E Church Street, Chevron gas station- Contact was made with a male subject. He was arrested and transported to WCSO due to a warrant. He was also charged with criminal trespass.

Suspicious Person – W Highland Ave- Complainant advised yesterday morning a suspicious male was walking in her yard armed with a handgun. Male yelled at the complainant to go back inside as he continued to walk around her property. Report taken.

Follow-up – Female calling due to male subject accidentally calling her and hanging up. The subject had (FV) Battery and cruelty to children warrants taken out on him the day prior. Situation mediated.

Other Law – W Spring St; McDonald’s- Christina Williams advising she was assaulted at a residence on San Dra Way and needed assistance with shelter. Criminal investigation turned over to WCSO. Christina was taken to the Haven Inn.

EMS Assist – Parkway Place- Officers responded in reference to a combative patient suffering from seizures. EMS/Fire personnel were able to secure the patient and transport him to Walton Medical.

Other Law – W Spring Street, Piedmont Walton- Hospital staff reported a hispanic John Doe patient deciding to walk out of the hospital and into the woods, with his IVs still attached. Negative contact made with the individual.

Damage Property – Hwy 78 – In reference to a Jeep rolling down the hill on his property. Report taken.

EMS Assist – S Hammond Dr: In reference to a subject being highly intoxicated. Turned over to EMS.

Suspicious Vehicle – Felker Park – In reference to a male subject in the park after hours. He was asked to leave due to the park being closed.

Theft Report – East Fambrough – In reference to a female subject rear camera being taken, she advised it may have been the neighbor. Report taken.

Domestic – Davis Street – In reference to a female subject calling about a named male subject causing a disturbance. Parties were separated for the night.

Suspicious vehicle -Henson Dr. In reference to a male subject being on location taking a nap because he got into a verbal argument with his girlfriend and has to be at work at 0500 at Nucor on Henson Dr. Subject was advised to leave.

Suspicious Person – E Spring St; Sunshine Cleaners. In reference to a black male wearing a camo jacket sitting and walking around the establishment, subject was gone when officers arrived.

Residence check – Cedar Ln – In reference to a female believing someone may have been inside her residence. Residence all clear, no sign of forced entry.