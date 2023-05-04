MPD Reports: Police talk down subject threatening to jump off bridge over Hwy 11 into traffic on Hwy 78 below

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 20 – 27, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St at White Oak, male walking along the road wearing a dark hoodie, contact made to ensure that criminal activity was not afoot, all ok.

EMS Assist – W Marable St – Private EMS company requested PD due to a male patient not being allowed into a residence; it was discovered the patient did not live at the W Marable address.

Damage to Property – West Creek Circle; Made contact with caller who advised her living room window was smashed in. Neighbor witness the subject do it but was not on scene.

Stolen Vehicle – Blaine Street @ MPD- Red in color 2010 Ford Expedition reported to have been stolen 04/22/2023 at 1300 from 421 S Madison Ave. Report taken. Vehicle placed on GCIC as stolen.

Other Law – Blaine St @ Monroe PD; Female wanted to report another lady harassing her and emailing her at her work. She does not know the lady, she thinks she is her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend.

Violent Dispute – RadFord Street Violent domestic with a firearm between a father and son and another son that they do not live with. Subject was arrested for two counts of Aggravated assault.

Civil Dispute – West Spring St @ Haven Inn; Subject was requested not to hang out on the property until he was able to pay for a room. The subject advised he would leave until he could return with money on Wednesday.

Mental Patient – West Spring St @ Hwy 11 Bridge; Male subject on location threatening to jump off the bridge into traffic on Highway 78. An officer was able to talk him down. He requested to go to Piedmont Conyers to be evaluated. He was given a courtesy escort and dropped off at Piedmont Conyers without incident.

Fraud – Double Springs Church Rd@ MAHS; Complainant reported a scam caller in reference to debt. Report taken.

Dispute – Hwy 78 @ Walton Truck Stop; In reference to a male subject refusing to pay $15 dollars for parking and cussing out the staff on location. He was found to be illegally parked, had no tag, no insurance and numerous Commercial Violations. MCCD was notified and the vehicle was towed. The subject was cited for No insurance and illegal parking. He was also criminally trespassed from the Truck Stop.

Child Custody – Claywill Circle; Male subject on location concerned his wife was going to leave town with his children. He was advised of the court process in the event his wife leaves town with their children.

Mental Patient – South Broad St @ Hammock Park; In reference to a male juvenile laying in the hammocks having a manic episode. Parent contacted and subject transported to Piedmont Walton.

Juvenile Problem – West Spring St @ ACE; In reference to complainant reporting her 14-year-old son sending and receiving nude pictures with other juveniles and adults. CID Notified.

Theft – Ridge Road; In reference to an unknown white male stealing a package off of complainant’s front porch.

Extra patrol – McDaniel St. In reference to speeding autos in the area. Negative Contact.

Juvenile complaint – Elm Dr: In reference to the complainant advising her son was being aggressive towards her due to her turning his phone over to law enforcement. Remedies advised.

Accident with Injuries – W Spring Street St at Pinecrest Dr. In reference to a three car accident. Report taken in GEARS, citation issued and at fault driver arrested for a DUI drugs warrant out of Oconee. Vehicles towed by Taylors.

Juvenile Complaint – Athens Tech in reference to a young juvenile being left in a vehicle unattended. Contact made with juvenile and parent. All ok.

Juvenile Complaint – Tigris Way. In reference to three juveniles on bicycles going through mail boxes in the area. Contact made, report taken.

Civil Issue – S Madison Ave. Civil remedies advised to male and female subject in reference to parties throwing food around the house because the kitchen was dirty.

Suspicious Vehicle – on Washington Street. In reference to a moped. Negative Contact.

Suspicious Person – Elderly woman was found walking down N Broad Street with a walker. Her neighbor was called and came to pick her up. No further action taken.

Sexual Assault – W Spring St; Piedmont-Walton. In reference to a male subject claiming he was sexually assaulted by one or two men near Cook Place. Report Taken, CID notified.

Prisoner Transport – Picked up named subject from Athens-Clarke County jail and transported him to Walton County Sheriff’sOffice on a failure to appear warrant.

Domestic Dispute – Hickory Dr- Couple disputing disputing over relational issues. Both parties denied physical altercation. The male was arrested for FTA warrant out of Hall County and transported to WCSO Jail without incident.

Suspicious Vehicle – S Broad St-Dollar General: Vehicles left on location, Complainant was advised due private property, and they would have to contact a towing company to have the vehicles removed.

Dispute – Georgia Ave @ DFACS; Male subject was arguing with an employee about his license. WCSO arrived on scene before and issued a CT.

Mental Patient – Carwood Drive; In reference to a 22-year-old male having a mental episode and breaking items in the residence. Male subject was arrested for Family Violence offenses.

Entering Auto – West Spring St @ CNY Fertility; Workers vehicle had the rear window smashed by a piece of asphalt. Nothing was taken.

Other Law – Blaine St; Monroe PD- Male subject requesting to meet with Officer in reference to getting called about the damage to property at Everett’s Nursery. All okay.

Damage to Property – Union St; – Female reporting damage to her vehicle that occurred at Monroe Pavilion at approximately 1130 hours. Report taken.

Dispute – South Broad St @ Dollar General; Employee on scene wanting an unknown subject banned from the property. Officer attempted to locate the subject to issue a criminal trespass warning but was unsuccessful.