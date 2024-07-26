MPD Reports: Possibility of rabid raccoon; officers advise complaint of 4th Amendment regarding unreasonable search

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 11 – 18, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Animal Complaint – E Washington St. – Rabid Racoon report – Animal Control responded. Animal Control director Shawn Morris said MPD called about a possible rabid raccoon that wouldn’t leave. An officer was dispatched to assist MPD. The ACO tried to contain the racoon. MPD used a bean bag to shoot the racoon and it was transported to AC and humanely euthanize. Morris said there was no human contact with the raccoon so as per rabies protocol it was not tested at the rabies lab so rabies is not known in this case.

Domestic – W Marable St – In reference to a violent dispute between two subjects. After speaking to both parties and observing markings on both, it was determined which one had been the predominant aggressor and he was arrested for Battery – FV and transported to Walton County Jail.

Illegal Dumping – Peters St, large amount of trash blocking the roadway. Report taken.

Threats – W Spring St.; Farmer’s Furniture – In reference to subject making statements to a co-worker which concerned her. No specific threat of violence was alleged. Subject was informed by management that he was to return home with pay per HR policy and left. Report taken, remedies advised.

Warrant Service – Baker St, Male subject had an active warrant for his arrest from Newton County. The subject fled the residence through a back window and was taken into custody on E Spring St. Warrant was confirmed through Newton County.

Dispute – South Midland Ave – In reference to a dispute between ex roommates over property. Situation mediated. All ok.

Welfare Check – West Spring Street – In reference to a male subject on location after being released from Piedmont Walton waiting on a ride. He had an active warrant out of Monroe PD and Gwinnett County and was taken into custody.

Dispute – G.W. Carver Dr. – In reference to complainant wanting a report of a subject driving past the complainant’s house on Green St. last date. Report taken

Missing Person – E Washington St- In reference to complainant reporting her two children left their residence after attempting to discipline them. The juveniles were located safely near the residence and returned to the custody of their mother without issue.

Other Law – Ridgeview- In reference to a patient being brought in with a white substance located on their backpack. Ridgeview staff was advised of the 4th Amendment and that law enforcement would not be unreasonably searching the patients belongings based on an unknown substance located on the backpack.

