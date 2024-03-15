MPD Reports: Possible DUI charges on man asleep at the wheel on Spring Street; report of father assaulting daughter; juvenile issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb 29 – March 7, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop) – S Broad St / E Washington St – Female subject was stopped for a head light / window tint violation. PC search was conducted due to marijuana odor. Loose marijuana and a bag were located in the vehicle. The subject was issued citations for possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession of tobacco under 21. Items were secured into evidence at the Monroe Police Department

Traffic Stop – Short Stop, Subject was stopped for operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration. The subject was stopped last month for suspended tag and was aware of the issue. He was placed under arrest and fingerprinted at MPD. Taylor’s wrecker service responded to the location and retrieved the vehicle.

Traffic Stop – Felker Street/East Church Street – Male subject was stopped due to having an active warrant. He was taken into custody and turned over to CID.

Suspicious Vehicle – Felker Park – Male subject reported a gray van being dropped off in the parking lot behind the boys and girls club. The vehicle is not stolen and has valid insurance. Possibly a repo.

Entering Auto – N Midland Ave – In reference to $5,000 cash taken from a white Ford Expedition. The money was later located and all was ok.

Civil Issue – Davis Street – In reference to a male subject attempting to retrieve a bed. Remedies were advised due to a civil issue.

Deposit Account Fraud – N. Broad St. – Female subject reported a fraudulent check from a named subject in the amount of 19,588.80 that was delivered to her business. Report taken.

Damage to Property – Bridgeport Ln. in reference to a broken window, glass was broken on the inside and no report was completed.

Dispute – Atha Street. Civil dispute that was resolved prior to officers arrival.

Juvenile Transport – Double Springs Church Rd. – performed a juvenile transport for CID.

Dispute Report – Gatewood Way – In reference to the complainant being struck by a named male subject at a party on Saturday, warrants secured for battery.

Warrant Service/Arrest – S Madison Ave – In reference to the previous call. The subject was taken into custody and transported to Walton County Jail without incident.

Fraud Report – Blaine St – In reference to the complainant having fraudulent charges on her debit card. Report taken.

Assault – Pine Park St in reference to a female subject was assaulted by her father. Negative contact with either of them.

Suspicious Person – Towler St. In reference to an unknown person standing in the driveway. The subject was gone upon officers arrival.

Theft Report – Blaine St – In reference to a subject having 2 stoves taken. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – E. Spring St. Vehicle on location with driver asleep at the wheel. Driver appeared to be possibly under the influence. The scene was turned over to GSP who arrived on location.

Dispute – GW Carver- In reference to a verbal dispute between roommates. Both parties were intoxicated. Eviction process explained.

Other Law – Felker Park – In reference to a female subject on location with an active warrant out of Gwinnett County. She was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail and turned over to staff without incident.

Juvenile Complaint – Overlook Trl. – In reference to a DFCS contract worker stating a female subject was refusing to leave after mandated visitation. She refused to listen to officers, officers had to fight her down the stairs and into handcuffs. She was charged with obstruction, Juvenile Intake would not take her. On-Call DFCS for Walton County was contacted and responded. They took custody of her and transported her back to her foster home in Braselton.

