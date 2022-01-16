MPD Reports: Possible elder abuse; dog killed by neighbor’s dog; mental health issues and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 6 – 13, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Warrant Attempt – Alcovy St; In reference to named male on location with a parole violation warrant. He was taken into custody and transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail without incident. Report taken.

Follow Up – Sorrels Street – In reference to issues with the complainant and her sister. Remedies advised.

Dispute – Maple Street – Complainant advised he was assaulted by a subject. Officers attempted to make contact with subject but was unable to locate. There are no witnesses to the assault. Complainant was extremely intoxicated at the time of the call. Report made.

Warrant – Alcovy St;. In reference a female subject on location with a Probation Violation warrant. She was taken into custody and transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Report taken

Other Law – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton. In reference to an elderly female possibly being abused at a personal care facility located at S Broad St. CID responded to the scene. Report taken.

Mental Subject – Custom Way – Male subject advised he doesn’t feel right. Male subject advised he would let his mother take him to the hospital.

Other Law – Wilkins Dr. – Neighbors reported a possible dispute. No dispute occurred; a family pet was killed by another dog. All okay.

Fraud – W. Spring St.- Reference to two black males paying with counterfeit currency. Males were gone when officers arrive, loss prevention staff was advised of proper course of action.

Fraud report – Plaza Drive – In reference to a female subject wanting a report that she did not want her ex-boyfriend using her PO box anymore.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 138 @ W. Spring St- A male subject was stopped for no insurance and suspended license. He was arrested for driving while license suspended and transported to the Walton County Jail.

Prowler – Baker St. – In reference to the complainant stating she saw a person crouching near her neighbors’ door. Area was checked with negative contact. All appeared Okay.

Theft Report – Walker Dr -A man had questions in regard to his stolen cell phone, fraudulent cash app transfer, and complaints on how Barrow County Sheriff’s Office Deputies handled his case. Remedies were advised.

Traffic Stop – Highway 78 & E. Marable Street. Subject arrested, fingerprinted and released on a copy of the citation for speeding and driving on suspended license.

EMS Assist – Breedlove Drive -A man found his wife deceased. CID and Coroner notified and responded.

Harassing Calls -Monroe PD. – Complainant stated she was receiving harassing text messages from her child’s father. Remedies advised.

Hit and Run – Pinecrest & McDaniel. A named subject fled the scene of an accident with no injuries. He was arrested, fingerprinted and report was taken.

Theft Report – South Madison Ave in reference to an unknown black male that used a named subject’s debit card without her permission.