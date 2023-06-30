MPD Reports: Possible rabid racoon put down; report of sexual assault on 11-year-old; mental health cases and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 15 – 22, 2023. Due to the length, this report was split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Maple Lane; Complainant called about an individual on their property. Individual was given permission to be on location by the property owner. Civil remedies advised.

Harassment – W Spring St; Papa John’s: In reference to the complainant advising a white in color Chrysler was following him making repugnant hand gestures at him. Complainant lost contact with the vehicle. Report taken.

Civil Issue – Chestnut Cupboard – In reference to child custody.

Suspicious Vehicle – Lopez Lane – Loud vehicle driving fast up and down Lopez Lane.

EMS Assist – E Spring St; Sunshine Cleaners. In reference to a mentally ill individual being on location laying in a laundry cart. Subject was escorted off the property per employees’ request.

Civil Issue – Pine Park – In reference to a female being locked out of the residences she has been staying at that belongs to a named subject. Remedies were advised and case number provided for documentation.

Firearms -Wood Line area of Monroe Estates, patrolled the area negative contact with any gun shots. Firearms – Tall Oaks West / Magnolia – Patrolled the areas, negative contact.

Dispute – South Madison- In reference to two sisters disputing about the rent. Parties were separated for the night.

Dispute – Green St; In reference to the complainant advising her neighbor’s kitten was on her porch. Contact was made with the neighbor who retrieved the kitten.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 at Unisia Dr- Report of Reckless driver on Hwy 78. Complainant advised the vehicle turned into Hitachi. Call was cleared.

Civil Issue – S Madison Ave; – Female subject reporting her sister left her 2-year-old daughter at residence without advising her. She requested documentation for civil proceedings. Report taken.

Followup to Shoplifting – Towler Street – Male subject was located and arrested for shoplifting that occurred the prior day. He was transported to Monroe PD, fingerprinted, released on citation and criminally trespassed from the Dollar General store located at E Spring Street.

Disturbing the peace – E.Spring Street – Reference unknown female causing disturbance inside of the store. Complainant was informed to call back in order to have the suspect criminally trespassed.

Damage to Property – West Spring Street @ Piedmont Walton; In reference to a two vehicle private property accident with no reported injuries.

Sexual Assault – Double Springs Church Rd @ MAHS; Female subject called to report an incident involving her 11-year-old juvenile. CID responded, report taken.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Highway 78 at Highway 11; Male subject stopped for a traffic violation. A search of the vehicle found the driver to be in possession of approximately 2 ounces of marijuana in 6 different bags. He was also found to be in possession of a loaded handgun. He was arrested for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Dispute – West Spring St @ Haven Inn; In reference to a subject on location disputing with an employee over a payment. Hotel would not refund the complainant his security deposit due to a late check out. Civil remedies advised.

Trespassing – Alcovy St; Kenneth Murray Properties- Complaint of homeless subject sleeping behind building H. Negative contact with anyone sleeping behind the building.

Suspicious Person – W.Spring Street – Reference a female subject’s son walking into the middle of the roadway onto West Spring Street. He then entered Haven Inn. Made contact with the subject who stated her son was laying down and was ok, she stated she would contact back if needed.

Other Law – Blaine Street @ MPD; In reference to an alleged domestic assault. Report taken.

Narcotics Violation – Nowell Street; In reference to an anonymous complainant reporting narcotics being sold from this residence. Report taken. Search warrant executed.

Fraud – Blaine Street @ MPD; In reference to fraudulent transactions on the complainant’s USAA bank account. Report taken.

Dispute – East Spring St @ FISH; In reference to Complainant calling in reference to a female subject on location harassing staff and customers.

Juvenile Runaway – Elm Drive – Reference runaway 14-year-old male. He was listed on GCIC as missing, report made.

Suspicious Person – Pine Circle- In reference to a male subject walking around wearing shorts and a safety vest. The subject was identified as a Kinetic employee offering deals.

Domestic Dispute – Meadows Farm – In reference to a male subject being arrested for Battery, FVA and Cruelty to Children in the 3rd degree. Warrants taken, report taken.

Animal Complaint – Knight Street – The animal was sick and possibly had rabies, raccoon put down.