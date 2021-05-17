MPD Reports: Possible sexual assault; multiple people in street fighting, edible THC located

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for May 6 – 13, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle -Johns Supermarket: Subject criminally trespassed for a period of (10) years.

Theft Report – S. Broad St a push mower that was stolen. Report was made.

Found Property -Taylor’s Towing – In reference to a gun that was found under the seat of a vehicle that was involved in a accident. The guns serial number was ran and came back not stolen. Gun returned.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 138 @ Michael Etchison – passenger vehicle failing to maintain lane. Officer attempted to catch up. Once in the area the officer had negative contact.

Assault – Breedlove Dr / Ridgeview – Complainant advised her daughter was possibly sexually assaulted while under Ridgeview’s care. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Fawnfield Dr. suspicious subjects walking around the neighborhood on 5/3/2021. Report taken.

Harassment – W Spring St. Complainant advised an unknown male subject contacted her and was harassing her making threats to possibly harm her. Report taken.

Traffic stop – E Marable St./N. Midland Ave. – Vehicle stopped for an out-tag light. A probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle due to the odor of marijuana. Two THC edibles were found in the suspect’s bag. The subject arrested for Felony Possession of a Schedule I narcotic.

Fight – Ash Ln. Apparently multiple subjects were fighting in the street, according to the caller. However, only one person was still on scene when officers arrived, and he did not want to tell us anything.

Fight – E Church St. Subjects on location fighting, subjects were gone when officers arrived. Everyone on location advised they did not see anything and that they just arrived on location.

Dispute – W. Spring St. Piedmont Walton. Subject had been discharged twice and was not wanting to leave. He did end up leaving the hospital, as instructed, and was given a courtesy ride to Waffle House without incident.

Theft Report – Gatewood Dr: In reference to complainant reported that subject entered her vehicle and stole her pink Nike book bag. Report taken.

Found Property – East Church Street – Officer was flagged down by parties with the cleanup project in reference to locating a purse and chair. The items belonged to a named person. A short while later she went to WCSO to report the lost items. The items were returned. All ok.