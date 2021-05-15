MPD Reports: Possible Uber driver robbery attempt, disputes and animal complaints

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 6 – 13, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop – E Church St and Pine Park St: In reference to a 97 Chevrolet S-10 with an expired tag and no insurance. The vehicle was towed by Jay’s wrecker service.

Dispute – W Marable St: In reference to complainant advising that her boyfriend was trying to take her vehicle without permission. The boyfriend was gone when officers arrive. The vehicle was still on location. A report was made for documented purposes.

Civil Issue – Sorrells St: father wanting to be legitimized as father of his children. Subject referred to proper courts.

Fraud – Baker Street (Accounting Concepts) In reference to the complainant discovering that his 2016 taxes were never filed by the business. Report requested.

Found Property – South Broad Street; MPD Subject finding a social security card lying in the parking lot at Cocina Fuentes.

Illegal Parking – East Washington Street. In reference to a black Honda Accord blocking the mailboxes in a no parking zone. Contact was made with the owner who is visiting family. The vehicle was moved.

Traffic Stop – Highway 78 East and Edmonson Road a subject stopped for a window shield violation. During the stop, he was found to be in possession of marijuana, drug-related objects, and possessing a firearm during a commission. He was arrested and transported to jail.

Animal Complaint – Store House Court. In reference to a juvenile chased by a neighborhood K9. Juvenile fell while being chased and was cleared by Walton EMS. Juvenile was not able to get a description of the K9 or where it lives. Walton Animal Control responded and spoke with parent.

Warrant Service – Alcovy St arresting female subject for violation of probation. She was transported to the Walton County Jail without incident or injury.

Other Law – South Broad St – Met with female complainant a traffic stop. Situation mediated.

Dispute – Tanglewood Dr physical dispute between two parties who are not in a defined domestic relationship. The male subject was gone when officers arrived. The complainant was given a case # and explained how to obtain warrants for battery.

Assault Report – West Spring Street – Piedmont Walton assault that took place on Harvest Lane. The subject did not wish to provide any information on the incident and signed a non-prosecution waiver.

Dispute – King St dispute between victim and a named subject. The subject was arrest for simple battery F.V.

Other Law – South Broad St – A named subject called Uber customer in his vehicle possibly trying to set him up to be robbed. Report taken.

Animal Complaint -Deer Acres Inn – In reference to two Pitbulls on location getting into the trash and acting aggressively. Pitbulls were located and were not acting aggressively. Dispatch was advised to leave a message for Animal Control.