MPD Reports: Possibly domestic assault on an elderly patient; sisters get into physical altercation over a puppy; man arrested for DUI after refusing traffic stop

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 2 – 9, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Burglary Attempt Report – Union St; Female subject reporting damage to door of residence appears someone attempted to gain entry. Report taken.

Damage to property – East Spring St @ Monroe Motor Inn; Blue in color Mercury SUV struck in the parking overnight, report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – North Broad St @ Bojangles; In reference to Chrysler 300 driving erratically. Negative contact.

Assault Report – West Spring St @ Piedmont Walton; In reference staff wanting to report a possible domestic assault on behalf of an elderly patient. Turned over to Walton County Sheriff’s Office due to the location of occurrence being in the county’s jurisdiction.

Dispute – Southside Mobile Homes, Complainant called because her neighbor who previously lived in her unit had her mail key. The key was returned to the complainant.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – E Spring St; Brown Oil – Male subject stopped for traffic offense. A search of his vehicle found him to be in possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Intoxicated Person – Breedlove Drive @ Ridgeview;Male subject requested transportation from Ridgeview to Piedmont Walton Hospital. Transportation was provided.

Theft report -Blaine St.- Female subject wished to report her Xanax stolen, report taken.

Suspicious Person – Alcovy St @ Breedlove Dr; In reference to a male with three children asking for money on the side of the road. Contact was made and the individuals left the area without incident.

Emergency Message – East Spring St @ Petals- Piedmont Walton ER requesting to make contact with anyone on location in reference to a named subject being discharged and returning to the care home. Contact was made, message relayed.

Dispute – Wheel House Ln, Sisters got into a physical altercation over a puppy dog. Parties separated, remedies advised.

Suspicious Person – West Spring St @ Marathon; Complainant called to report that a suspicious male asked his wife to come to his brown van at the Marathon Gas station. The female did not comply and left the scene.

Civil issue – S Madison Ave: In reference to the complainant advising the staff in the housing was trying to kick him out. Both parties were advised of civil remedies.

Warrant Service – Alcovy St. Ga. Probation – Named subject was picked up at probation officer transported to Walton County Jail

Warrant Service – Alcovy St. Ga. Probation Office – Named subject was picked up from the probation office and transported to Walton County Jail.

Fire Assist – Hwy 11 @ Allstar – In reference to a vehicle fire in the parking lot. The fire was put out and no injuries reported or observed. Report declined.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Washington/Wayne St- In reference to a vehicle almost striking the complainant’s child while walking on Wayne St. The complainant was unable to provide a DOT and did not wish to meet with officers.

Business Alarm – N. Broad; Britts – In Reference to back warehouse alarm going off. All windows and doors are secure. No signs of forced entry.

Traffic Stop – Glen Iris and E. Marable – Vehicle failed to yield for emergency vehicle traveling for another 1⁄4 mile before stopping in a driveway of a residence on Glen Iris. The male subject was arrested for DUI less safe, failure to yield for emergency vehicle, and tag light violation. He was ransported to Walton County Jail. .

