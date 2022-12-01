MPD Reports: Potential live stream fight in Tanglewood; friend borrows car and doesn’t return it; slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 17 – 24, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Welfare Check – Tanglewood Dr. In reference to a third party observing a live stream fight that possibly occurred at this location. No contact was made at the residence and no sounds or persons could be seen inside.

Fraud – W. Spring St. Male subject reported receiving scam phone calls requesting money for computer anti-virus. No money exchanged and remedies advised.

Burglary report – Maple Ln. In reference to female stating that her landlord and caretaker and his cousin had entered her rented room and assaulted her. After speaking to all the parties it was clear that no crime had been committed and was a civil issue. Remedies advised.

Dispute – W. Spring St; Walmart. Report of two people yelling at each other. Witnesses stated that it was a dispute over parking spaces and parties were gone when officers arrived prior to officers’ arrival.

Suspicious vehicle – McDaniel St / Clearview Dr in reference to the complainant’s husband left the residence in their Ford F-150 and the driver was partial blind and sick. Family located the subject, and he was okay.

Dispute – Towler St. In reference to a named subject trying to move someone into the house that he does not stay at but where his brother lives. Remedies advised.

Dispute – Green Street. Verbal argument between a subject and her daughter. All was ok. Daughter was gone when officer arrived..

Dispute – W Marable St – Male subject on scene yelling and talking to himself. Parties advised of civil remedies.

10-10 – 501 Pine Park St – In reference to a fight between a male and a female. After investigation and witness statements, the male was arrested for family violence and Simple Battery.

Traffic Stop – HWY 11 at Monroe Pavilion. The vehicle was stopped for failure to maintain lane. After investigation the female driver was arrested for FTML, Defective equipment, and DUI of Alcohol. She was transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – HWY 138 at Alcovy River. The vehicle was stopped for multiple equipment violations. After a probable cause search was conducted for the odor of Marijuana, 2 subjects were arrested for Felony possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of firearms during the commission of a felony. A third subject was arrested for theft by receiving stolen property, he was in possession of a Glock 19 handgun stolen out of Athens Clark County.

Dispute – Maple St. – Couple arguing over a debit card. Situation mediated

Civil Issue – Plaza Dr: Male subject allows his friend to use his 2015 Honda Civic to run errands. Today the friend used the vehicle and left to an unknown location and had not returned to the apartment where he left his cell phone. Contact could not be made at this time. Owner was advised of civil remedies.

Dispute – Unisia Dr. A tractor trailer drove over a curb into the grass area at the loading dock. Remedies advised.

Suspicious person – Gliding Ln. In reference to a heavy-set male wearing dark clothes being on the complainant’s front porch refusing to leave then attempted to go to the back door. Area check conducted, no contact.

Child Custody – Booth Street; Male subject reported his child’s mother was not properly taking care of their child appropriately. The child was with the father. Remedies advised.

Dispute – Tanglewood Dr. Complainant advised someone wouldn’t leave the residence, upon arrival suspect was gone and complainant denied police assistance.

Welfare Check – South Broad in reference to the complainant’s electric wheelchair was broke behind the building.

Dispute – Classic Trail Contact was made with both occupants of unit A and B, neither one stated they called police. Caller did not pickup upon call back.