MPD Reports: Prank call on cooking of pet pig; false kidnapping call; gun stolen from bed of truck; $7,000 fraudulent checks written on company

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 28 to Aug. 4, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Entering Auto – GW Carver Dr –In reference to missing money in a vehicle which was no longer on location. Complainant suspects her mother-in-law. Report taken.

Lost Item – E Spring St; Sunshine Cleaners- In reference to a male subject reporting he lost his wallet at the laundromat around 2100 hours to 2300 hours last night.

Shoplifting – MLK Blvd- TSC In reference to an unknown black male and female taking approximately 20- 30 Columbia hats. Value over $500.

Fraud – N Broad St- In reference to the complainant reporting a named female subject cashed four fraudulent checks for over $7,000 from his company.

911 Hang-Up – South Broad St -Juvenile called stating someone killed their pig and cooked it, possible prank call. Contact made at the address no juvenile were on location. All okay.

Agency Assist – Custom Way –Assisted Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation with a warrant service.

Civil Issue – Walton Rd –Civil issue over a vehicle, the male and female subjects were given remedies. Situation mediated.

Civil Issue – Radford St –Civil issue between complainant and moving company in reference to taking five hours to get to the residence. Situation mediated.

Missing Person – North Midland Ave. 85-year-old male reported missing by his wife. Report taken and he has been entered onto GCIC as missing, and a Mattie’s Call has been issued as well.

911 hang-up/EMS Call – Great Oaks in reference to 92-year-old female who was stuck in bed. Call handled by EMS.

Dispute – Ridge Rd in reference to third party caller claiming of a dispute in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Contact made with both parties who stated there was no dispute. All ok.

Warrant Attempt – Chestnut Ln in reference to a warrant service for a named male subject. He subject not on location. All ok.

Dispute – West Spring St in reference to a verbal dispute between a couple. All ok.

Dispute – Cook Pl. Disagreement over living arrangements, situation was resolved.

Entering Auto – Tanglewood Drive – In reference to the complainant having a gun stolen from the bed of his truck. The complainant did not have a serial number at the time of the call.

Welfare Check – S. Broad St; In reference to the complainant stating she is being held against her will at a personal care home.

Warrant Attempt – Carver Place – Subject was taken into custody on a warrant for a violation of court order.

Mental Patient – Carwood Dr: Male subject transported to Piedmont Walton after having a mental health episode.

Counterfeit – Pavilion Pkwy – In reference to a female attempting to pay for a smoothie with a fake $100 bill. The female used her debit card to pay for the smoothie.

Dispute – N. Broad Street – Female subject trespassed from location for a period of two years after not checking out on time and harassing front desk worker.

Damage to Property – W. Marable. Female subject reported subjects breaking a window near her door. Report taken.

Dispute – Perry Street: Male and female arguing. Male took the lug nuts off of the female’s vehicle vehicle and was gone when officers arrived. The female just wanted her lug nuts back. However, she was arrested for an outstanding warrant and transported to the WC Jail without issue.

Found property – S Broad Street in reference to the complainant found a glass pipe in the bushes. The pipe was brand new and there was no narcotics residue in it.

Civil Issue – Carwood Drive: Civil argument between a female subject and her daughter. The daughter was advised of the civil process. All was ok.

Firearms – Zaxbys: Caller stated a male threatened that he had a gun on him. The complainant also stated that he had a gun on him. The complainant stated the male drove a blue Yukon but gave no further description. All was ok.

Other Law – W. Marable Street. Female subject reported her mother was being kidnapped by two people and then taken to Pizza Hut. Contact made with the alleged kidnapped person, who was not kidnapped.

Assault – W Spring St. – Female subject wanted to report that another female subject attempted to fight her and she wanted to press charges. She was given a case number and advised of how to obtain a warrant.