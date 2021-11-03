MPD Reports: Probably not a good idea to draw attention to yourselves if you have outstanding warrants

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 21 – 28, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Domestic – Wellington Dr. – In reference to a loud verbal argument between the male and female party. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the male party had active warrants out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office and was subsequently arrested. He was also charged with giving a false name to officers.

Dispute – Plaza Dr. @ Mayfield Dr. – In reference to a dispute about one party taking the other home. During the course of the call, it was determined that the vehicle, as well as the driver, were the suspect vehicle from a previous call. The driver was subsequently arrested for Hit & Run.

Traffic Stop – In reference to a female subject having a parole violation, she was arrested and transported to the Walton County Jail.

Dispute – Tall Oaks West – A male and a female were involved in a physical altercation. The male was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of WCSO and also charged with simple battery FVA.

Dispute – Chik-Fil-A/Deer Acres in reference to a dispute between a male subject and his mother over a balance at the hotel. The Situation was mediated.

Dispute – W Spring St (Monroe Classic Cleaners): In reference to a patron arguing over cleaning charges. The Situation was resolved before Law Enforcement’s arrival.

Suspicious Vehicle – Russell Dr: In reference to a male subject wanting the garbage picked up. Contact was made with the woman concerned and she went back and picked up the trash. All okay.

Counterfeit – MLK BLVD- Dominoes In reference to a female subject on location with fraudulent money. She did not realize her money was fake but since she had an failure to appear warrant she was transported to the WCSO

Fraud – Blaine Street in reference to meeting with complainant about money being taken from her bank account. Report made.

Follow Up – W Marable St. In reference to a follow up of Case #. The complainant advised that Vehicle 1 in the hit and run from last night was back at her residence. After reviewing the case number, the at fault driver had already been arrested by MPD.

Suspicious Vehicles – S Broad St Hammock Park. Multiple vehicles and subjects observed on location. PC search conducted on one of the vehicles due to marijuana odor. A male subject was arrested for possession of schedule II and pills not in the original container. Other subjects were issued citations for loitering, Firearm was also located in the vehicle and released to the owner.

Other Law – Blaine St. Complainant, having a possible mental health episode. He made statements to the effect of he was being followed, someone was going to rob him, someone had raped his wife, and his wife was possibly having an affair. There was zero evidence of any of this taking place and this is an ongoing issue with the complainant. Remedies were advised.

Welfare Check – Towler St: In reference to complainant here on location to pick up subject for a medical appointment. No answer, forced entry was made with no contact with subject. Report made.

Shoplifting – West Spring Street (Walmart). In reference to a white female attempted to switch tags on items payed for. The items were recovered. Female left in a maroon Jeep Liberty.

Dispute – Magnolia St: In reference to a named subject not returning the complainant’s children. The complainant was gone before Law Enforcement arrival. The subject was given civil remedies and that this incident would be documented. Report made.

Dispute – G W Carver Dr: In reference to a female stating that a named subject had damaged her vehicle and took her I-Phone XR and left the residence.

Found Property – Mcdaniel Street. In reference to the event coordinator locating a handgun in the lawn. The Glock 42 returned stolen out of WCSO. Handgun placed in evidence and removed from GCIC.

Dispute – McDaniel St: in reference to subject having question in regards to her sons mental status. Subject was given civil remedies.