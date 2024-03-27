MPD Reports: Prowler investigation activated by armadillo setting off motion lights; unlicensed driver jumps into back seat at traffic stop

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 14 – 21, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the Third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Green St; In reference to a verbal dispute between two parties. Both parties agreed to separate for the evening. Remedies advised.

Suspicious person – W Spring St; Marathon: In reference to the employee advising of three Hispanic males harassing the place of business. Contact was made with one of the males, identified, who advised he was not on location of the store due to him being criminally trespassed on an earlier incident. The two other males were not identified. Remedies were advised to the store clerk.

Prowler – Fairway Drive – In reference to hearing noises and motion lights being activated. Upon further investigation an armadillo was discovered trespassing and evicted from the property without incident.

Firearms – Davis and Magnolia – In reference to discharge of firearms. Contact with subject of the Legion, stated the firearms were discharged in the area behind the legion, close to West Creek Cir.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – North Broad / Tyler Street – In reference to a vehicle being stopped for a headlight violation. Upon activating the blue lights, the vehicle came to an abrupt stop and the driver was observed jumping to the rear seat. He was arrested for driving without a license and released on copy. Vehicle turned over to another occupant that was not intoxicated.

Loud Music – Maple Ln- Reference to loud music on location. Contact was made with residents who were having a party. They turned music off while on scene, and most people left.

Suspicious Person – W. Spring St – In reference to subject sleeping on grounds. Subject was Criminal Trespass Warned, she left the area without incident.

Illegal Parking – North Broad / Highland Ave – In reference to a Black GMC Terrain registered to Hertz Vehicles (FL TAG: BR61QJ) parked in the parking lot next to La Boheme Hair Salon. Vehicle was removed by Taylor’s Wrecker due to Car Show.

Illegal Parking – E. Church St/ S. Lumpkin St. – In reference to a silver Hyundai Elantra, Vehicle was removed by Taylor’s Wrecker due to Car Show.

Traffic Stop) Arnold Pointe / Plaza Dr. Traffic stop was made on vehicle for tag light violation and suspicious activity of driving through neighborhoods and closed businesses. During a consent to search a Glock 43 was located and no parties of the vehicle claimed ownership. The handgun was taken as abandon property and logged into evidence. A subject was registered owner of vehicle and another subject was backseat passenger within arm’s reach of the handgun. Property receipt was given to the owner being he was the registered owner of the vehicle. Case needs further investigation on handgun.

Dispute – Maple Lane – In reference to a dispute between neighbors. Ongoing issues with the neighbor’s subject was advised remedies.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 138 inbound – In reference to road rage on Hwy 138/ HD Atha. County Units made contact with the Charger on Hwy 78 at E. Marable Bridge, and another County Unity made contact with the complainant. Turned over to the County, MPD Units returned to service.

Multi vehicle accident/DUI – W Spring St. In reference to a three-vehicle accident with minor injuries. Female subject was arrested for DUI and other traffic violations.

Illegal Parking – Arcadia Ct- Reference to a large group of cars parked for a house party with several hundred people on location. People were instructed to move their vehicles to one side of the road.

Loud Music – Pine Park- Loud music coming from Pine Park. Multiple people on location were advised to turn the music down.

Juvenile Runaway – S. Broad St. – In reference to Juvenile on location that is on probation and in grandmothers care being unruly, deviant and ungovernable. Chins report filled out and sent to intake.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78/Hwy 11- Reference to a complainant following a passenger car that was unable to maintain lane. Contact was made with the vehicle and a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle. No signs of impairment were discovered. Driver was released on a warning.

Shoplifting – E Spring St; BP- Reference to a black male wearing a hoodie, khaki pants, and riding a bicycle. Suspect entered the store and stole honey buns. Male was gone before our arrival. Complainant only wished to suspect to be criminally trespassed.

Juvenile Complaint – Glen Iris – In reference to juveniles being loud walking home. They were advised to keep the noise down as they walked home.

Dispute – Pannell Rd- Reference to the complainant wanting his neighbor out of his house. Complainant was the only one on location and extremely intoxicated. All appeared okay.

Disturbing the Peace – S. Broad St – In reference to a party yelling/shouting. Party was ending and people were leaving for the night.

