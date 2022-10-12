MPD Reports: Pursuit, crash and fleeing subject arrested via K9 apprehension; dispute over wife making a noise getting ready for work

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 29 to Oct. 6, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Juvenile Complaint – Pine Park in reference to caller stating that several male juveniles were attempting to fight her son. Report taken.

Suspicious vehicle – Matthews Park in reference to caller stating of a black vehicle acting suspicious. Multiple vehicles on location and advising to leave due to park hours. All ok

Intoxicated Person – Davis St. Complainant, Female calling because she is intoxicated. She was making grandiose statements that were not germane to any other of her topics of concern.

Dispute – Amber Trail in reference to female stating that her husband was upset about her making noise while getting ready for work. Female stated male went back to sleep. All ok.

Agency Assist/Vehicle pursuit – Hwy 138 in reference to Walton County Sheriff’s Office in pursuit of vehicle towards Monroe City limits. Vehicle wrecked behind Bojangles, leading to foot pursuit by officers into the wood line. Male subject taken into custody via K9 Demon apprehension.

Dispute – Brookland Ct in reference to a physical altercation between brother and sister. Male arrested for Battery FV and obstruction.

Unknown Problem – Lacy Street: All was ok. Ricky Baker on scene. Negative contact with any other males.

Suspicious Person – Michael Etchison Road. Report of persons sleeping on premises, ask for extra patrol prior to opening.

Shoplifting – Walgreens Employees on scene advised male subject stole cat food. Employees requested no charges only Criminal Trespass.

Found Property – N. Broad Street; Jay’s. 5 bicycles returned not wanted, Jay’s advised on proper disposal.

Dispute – Old Mill Pt. Complainant advised her neighbor’s dog was defecating in her yard. Turned over to animal control.

Fight – MAHS, two males students fighting at school, one student jumped another student in hallway and was arrested for disorderly conduct

Trespassing – Tall Oaks. Complainant stated he saw a man around the barn at his house. Nothing was taken. Area searched and no contact was made.

Dispute – Hubbard Street. Subject showed video of a man knocking on her door at approximately 3 am with a baseball bat in hand looking for his wife. Contact made with the man and advised not to return to residence per request of complainant.

Suicide threat – Claywill Cir. 3rd party caller stated a male subject was on scene threatening suicide . Upon officer arrival it was found he was not on scene. All ok.

Animal problem at school – A skunk was roaming the school at dismissal notified Department of Natural Resources to come out advised it would be over an hour.

Burglary In Process – Old Mill Point Made contact with a male subject and he stated three males kicked in the back door of a residence. Cleared residence with negative contact. Located 1 juvenile male who was ID’d as being inside the residence. Juvenile complaint process completed.

Missing Person – Old Mill Point – Complainant was concerned due to not hearing from a named person in over a week. At this time, it is uncertain if the man is missing due to the complainant only being a coworker.

Juvenile Complaint – Walton Mills. Male juvenile released to parents on juvenile complaint form for obstruction and poss. less than an ounce following investigatory stop.

Welfare Check – Glen Iris Drive. In reference to subject possibly having a medical episode. She was at the hospital at the time of the call, all ok.

Dispute – Norris St.- In reference to a subject refusing to leave the residence. The complainant was advised of the eviction process.

Child Abuse – Pine Park – In reference to possible child abuse. The complainant provided video footage of the child making statements of a family member abusing them. Th child did not directly tell law enforcement of any abuse occurring. A DFACS report was made due to the information provided.

Animal Complaint – Baron Dr. – In reference to a puppy without a collar at the complainant’s front door. The puppy was returned to the owner.

Juvenile Complaint – Pine Park st. – In reference to a previous call. The complainant called wanting his grandson to be removed from the residence. Remedies given.

Suspicious Person – McDaniel St: Female subject walking down McDaniel Street, given a courtesy ride to Walker Drive.

Suspicious Person – S Madison Ave; Post Office: Male subject on location sleeping on the floor, asked to leave per staff.

Suspicious Persons – Cedar Lane – In reference to the complainant observing multiple subjects hanging out in the roadway. All ok upon Officer arrival.