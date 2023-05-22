MPD Reports: Pursuit of fleeing shoplifter ends in arrest; $5,711 worth of fragrances stolen; street dancer arrested and damage to property

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 11 – 17, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – Martin Luther King Jr BLVD in reference to a male subject dancing in the roadway. All okay.

Warrant – Alcovy St- Subject on location with a probation violation warrant. The subject was transported to Walton County jail.

Damage To Property – W. Spring St. – Staff from Academy Lock and Key called to report damage to property on the left side of the building. Staff provided video recording of a blue Chevrolet 1500 crashing into the left side of the building and driving off. Vehicle was identified.

Suspicious Person – Hwy 138/West Spring – In reference to the male subject from the above call dancing in the roadway and under the influence. He was taken into custody and transported to the Walton County Jail.

Suspicious Person – South Broad St at Cotton Mill in reference to two subjects who smelled like marijuana and got into a vehicle with children in it. Negative contact.

Traffic stop – E Church St. Driver was arrested for felony possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license.

Warrant – Alcovy St- In reference to a subject on location with a warrant for probation violation. Subject transported to Walton County jail without incident.

Wanted Person – Tall Oaks – Female subject was placed under arrest for Probation Violation warrant.

Traffic Stop – Union St. @ E Marable St.- In reference to a previous call. Vehicle located and driver arrested for criminal damage to property and striking a fixed object.

Theft Report – Holly Hill Road – in reference to theft by deception.

Lost Item – Hitachi- In reference to a company vehicle having the wrong tag on it. The company’s leasing agency requested a police report before issuing a new tag. Report taken.

Warrant – Alcovy St – Subject on location with an active warrant. Taken to Walton County Jail without incident.

Shoplifting/vehicle pursuit – Alcovy St and Legends – In reference to a named subject stealing from Johns and fleeing the scene. Contact made with the subject in his vehicle at Alcovy St and Legends Dr. Vehicle pursuit ensued and he was taken into custody and charged with multiple offenses. Turned over to Walton County Jail without incident.

Firearms – Hickory Dr- In reference to the complainant stating she heard several gunshots from juveniles across the street. Contact was made with the juveniles who denied shooting a gun.

Fight – Towler St- In reference to the complainant stating multiple individuals were actively fighting. The area was patrolled and no contact was made with anyone fighting.

Threats – Blaine St in reference to a juvenile threatening to shoot the complainant.

Suspicious Vehicle – Cy Nunnally Airport, White Mustang driving on the roadway. The vehicle was gone and no direction of travel was obtained.

Shoplifting – Pavilion Parkway- In reference to three black females entering Ulta Beauty and stealing approx. $5711 worth of fragrances. The suspects were gone before the officer’s arrival.

Dispute – Marable Ln – Dispute between two female subject. One broke the window to her bedroom with a broom and was gone when police arrived. Warrant taken for family violence FVA

Foot Patrol – Church St, foot patrol of the business due to recent commercial burglary

Stolen Vehicle – Unisia Drive, Kia Rio taken from location. Keys were in the vehicle and the door was left unlocked. Report taken, vehicle added to GCIC.

Juvenile complaint – Highland Creek Dr.- In reference to juveniles driving a golf cart without lights, negative contact with it.

Dispute – Birch St: – Dispute between a male subject and his mother. The subject damaged a patio umbrella during the dispute. He left the scene prior to officer arrival. Area was checked with negative contact. Warrants for FVA-Criminal Trespass applied for.

Suspicious Person – E Spring St at the Fish, two subjects were observed walking in and out of Mr. Quicks multiple times with no merchandise. Contact was made to ensure criminal activity was afoot.

Dispute – Davis Street, Officers responded to a verbal dispute between a large groups of subjects. Upon arrival, no subjects were observed disputing. A small group of older subjects were sitting outside, and they advised all was ok.