MPD Reports: Reckless driver arrested after wild chase through parking lots; mental health issues and slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 28 – May 5, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Party – Store House Court in reference to a large kid’s party. A subject was accused of flashing a firearm at the party. Upon officers’ arrival, the subject fled on foot and was not located.

Damage to Property – Kendal Court. Complainant advised her vehicle was taken and wrecked by her friend without permission. Complainant was very intoxicated.

Firearms – Lacy St area. Multiple gunshots heard in the area. Area checked all ok

Firearms – Area of Lacy St. Three shots heard, negative contact

Vehicle Pursuit – W Spring St at HWY 138, traffic stop was attempted on a named female subject due to expired registration. She pulled into the Tractor Supply and then accelerated her speed through the parking lot in an attempt to flee. She then drove through the gore on W Spring and traveled towards Michael Etchinson cutting through the Zaxbys and Longhorns parking then proceeding to drive on the wrong side of the roadway. Due to her driving on the wrong side of the road the officer ran parallel with her on W Spring. After pulling into the parking lot, the officer attempted the PIT twice and made contact with her vehicle, not successful. She then turned into the Dunkin Donuts parking lot. Due to the reckless driving her vehicle was pinned by law enforcement vehicles on the driver side door and rear bumper. She was charged with multiple Felony Warrants and various traffic violations and was transported to Piedmont Walton to be medically cleared.

Juvenile Complaint – Old Mill Pointe – Juvenile on location refusing to exit the residence and go home with his mother. Male exited the residence and got into his mother’s vehicle upon officers’ arrival.

Theft Report – Faith Baptist Church -In reference to a catalytic converter from a transport vehicle. Video of the area obtained and submitted. CID advised.

Mental Patient – Captain D’s – Subject on location suffering from manic depression. He had 2 warrants for his arrest and was arrested and taken to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Dispute Report – Kendall Ct -In reference to a male subject getting cut on the calf by a female subject. Report taken; no charges pressed.

Dispute – Tanglewood Dr -In reference to the complainant wanting her daughter to stay away from female subject. Dispute, using obscenities, was between the mother and daughter. The individual who was the object of the dispute was on scene and was incoherent, EMS checked her out and she was okay. Parties separated and remedies advised.

Dispute – Tanglewood Dr -In reference to the female subject who was the object of the dispute above returning to the residence. She was taken home.

Dispute – Maple Ln- In reference to a subject on location being violent with another concerning money. The subject was gone when officers arrived. Warrants taken for Battery and Criminal Trespass.

Reckless Vehicle – Tall Oaks Lane -Security Officer called in reference to a silver Monte Carlo driving recklessly, laying drag, and striking a power box. The vehicle was located at 1026-A Tall Oaks Lane, the occupants were gone when officers arrived. Report taken.

Dispute – Gatewood Way -In reference to a named subject putting his hand on his grandson’s throat in response to the child acting like he was smoking. Child had no injuries. Parties mediated.

Gun – Store House Ct, A complainant who was not on location called about juveniles having a weapon. Only info provided was black males near a vehicle. Multiple subjects were standing outside, and no firearm was observed by law enforcement officers. Complainant could not provide a clothing description of the suspected subject with a firearm. Officers patrolled through Monroe Estates all appeared ok on location.

Dispute – E Marable St.- Hot Spot. Subjects on location banging on door, cussing at the employees. The were gone when officers arrived. Employee advised now was all ok.

Mental Health – at 100 Hill crest Commons in reference to subject wanting to speak to the police about relapsing on Crack.