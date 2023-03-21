MPD Reports: Report of a juvenile sexual assault; suicide attempt; Mental health issue

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 9 – 16, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Damage to Property – W Spring St- In reference to sometime during the hours of 0730-1600 this date someone ran into the complainant’s vehicle in the parking lot. Report taken.

Dispute – Athens Tech – In reference to two people arguing in the parking lot. All ok.

Sex Crime – Blaine St, Complainant called about a crime that occurred on Cherry Hill. Officer was advised the complainant was in the lobby at the Police Department. Upon arrival the lobby doors were locked and no complainant was inside or near the front of the Police Department. Dispatch attempted to call the complainant back to inquire a correct location, no answer on call back. 1903 Complainant called back and met at the PD filed report of juvenile being sexually assaulted by a teacher/tutor at Cherry Hill Rd report taken CID notified.

Dispute – Davis St. – Female subject wanted to make a report about four females harassing her based on a previous incident involving her cousin. Report taken, remedies advised.

Traffic Stop – W Marable St and Nowell St. Male subject was stopped for an equipment and moving violation. It was discovered he was operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license. He was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle without a license, failure to maintain lane, and no tag lights.

Suspicious person – Boulevard- In reference to a suspicious male who knocked on the complainant’s door and was talking about foreclosure. Area was checked for the male, negative contact.

Dispute – Roosevelt St- In reference to a male and a female having a verbal dispute over their divorce. The female left the location for the night and the male was gone when officers arrived.

Warrant Arrest – Breedlove Dr (Ridgeview) a female subject called and stated that she was homeless and Ridgeview advised her they did not have any empty beds when she checked in. When I arrived and spoke with her I ran her information and she had an outstanding warrant through Newton County. She was arrested and transported to Walton County for Newton County Hold.

Dispute – Knight St- In reference to neighbors having a dispute, both parties advised of remedies.

Burglary Report – Alcovy St. – Male subject advised that his black and silver Ruger gun was possibly stolen from his nightstand. He did not have the serial number for the gun, however he advised he would call back when he has it so the gun can be listed as missing/stolen on GCIC. Report taken.

Mental Patient – Radford St. – Called in by Mobile Crisis. They advised a named male needed to be transported to RIdgeview for a mental evaluation. He was denied at Ridgeview due to not have a form of ID with him. Hee was transported to Piedmont Walton for a mental evaluation and turned over to staff without incident.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 138/ Michael Etchison Rd- Caller stated there was possibly a tractor trailer on fire, area was check negative contact with the vehicle and no further reports made concerning the tractor trailer.

Suspicious Vehicle – Maple Lane, Area was checked for a speeding motorist in a dark in color GMC SUV, no contact was made with such vehicle.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 WB on ramp- In reference to a motorcycle stopped on the side of the on ramp, contact was made with the rider who stated he pulled off on the side to make a phone call and get a cigarette before continuing to Loganville. All okay.

Alarm – E Spring St; the FISH – Unsecure door found, business was cleared. Keyholder arrived on scene and re-secured the doors and alarm.

Suicide attempt – Cook Pl; – Male subject took a large amount of over the counter sleeping pills. Evans was transported to Piedmont Walton by EMS.

Search Warrant – Cherry Hill Rd, reference to a previous call.

Suspicious vehicle – MLK Jr Blvd- In reference to a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot running and appeared to be unoccupied. The vehicle did not have insurance and the driver was advised that she cannot drive the vehicle until it has insurance.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring St, gray Honda passenger car parked on the back side of the business, damage on the front end, not occupied. Checked the businesses all appeared ok.

Suspicious Person – Harry’s Marathon- In reference to someone asleep in their vehicle at the gas pump. Upon Officer Arrival the subject was awake and advised he was homeless. He was advised not to sleep at gas stations.

Entering Auto – E. Spring St; Homeowner stated an unlocked car was entered but nothing was taken and did not want to file a report.

Road Hazard – E Marable at the Hot Spot in reference to nails in the roadway. The City was notified about the debris.

DOA – Perry St- In reference to an 80-year-old male who was on hospice. Obviously deceased. Family on location and Hospice notified.

911 Hang Up – Norris Street. Caller had questions about evictions. Civil remedies advised.

Loud Music – Davis St. Report of loud music in the area. Area checked and music found but not playing to be heard from 100 feet.

Traffic Stop – S. Madison Ave & Atha St. Subject arrested for probation violation following traffic stop for seatbelt violation.

Suspicious Person – Bold Spring Road in reference to a black male subject asking for money and refusing to leave the property. Male subject was gone when officers arrived.

Dispute – Maple Ln in reference to the male and female arguing about their mother’s health. The complainant was gone when officers arrived and the other subject was advised about FISH (Faith in Serving Humanity) if they need help.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 WB @ E Spring St, Male subject was stopped for a moving violation. It was discovered he was operating a motor vehicle without valid insurance. (GA Dept of Revenue and GCIC return) no driver’s license and the small juvenile was not in a child restraint seat. He was arrested and Taylors removed the vehicle from the scene. He was released at the PD after fingerprints were obtained. The small juvenile in the vehicle was not his child. Contact was made with the juveniles father who came to the Police Department to pick his child up.