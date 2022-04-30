MPD Reports: Report of animal hanging on wall turned out to be a… caterpillar; disputes and traffic stops result in warrant pickups

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 21 – 28, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Damage to Prop – Wheel House Ln; In ref to a woman reporting someone ran into her Gray 2008 Chevy Tahoe causing minor damage to the front end. Report taken.

Dispute – South Broad Street (Hardees). In reference to the complainant making an online order, and not receiving his food. Officer spoke with staff and found that it was an error on their computer. Complaint received food. All okay.

Dispute – Lacy St. In reference to a named subject stating his mother throwing his belongings out of the residence. Mother was gone when officers arrived but the complainant showed possible warrant out of Hall County. Hall county denied placing hold. The complainant gathered belongings and left residence.

Welfare Check – Bridgeport Place -Man called in reference to an animal hanging from the wall of the residence and was unsure what type it was. Officers observed a caterpillar on the wall

911 Hangup – S Broad St -In reference to an elderly male that fell down and was unconscious. EMS on scene and male was conscious upon arrival.

Illegal Parking – Baker St in reference to vehicle blocking parking spots. Registered owner was located and vehicle was moved. All ok

Domestic – Hubbard S in reference to a female subject pushing her father leaving visible marks. The subject was gone when officers arrived – warrants obtained for Battery FV and Interference with 911 call.

juvenile issue – Church St, 17-year-old granddaughter being unruly. Grandmother wanted Officers to speak with the juvenile, juvenile stated she did not like the police. NO crime had been committed.

Suspicious person – Mr. Quicks contact made with known homeless male. Male allowed on property. All ok

Traffic Stop – S Broad at McDaniel St. Male subject was stopped for having a headlight out, he refused to identify himself. He was arrested for an active warrant out of Newton and issued a disorderly conduct citation.

Dispute – Davis Street in reference to a male subject arguing with a female subject. She was arrested on felony warrants. Denied at jail and released to EMS. Warrant still active.

Juvenile Complaint – Banker Street – In reference to 13-year-old refusing to go to school. Situation mediated.

Warrant Service – Walker Drive: Two subjects were both arrested for outstanding warrants following a warrant service on the female subject. Both were transported to the WC Jail without incident.

Identity theft – Springer Lane in reference to a subject allegedly with mental health issues saying someone was attempting to take her money out of her checking account.

Unknown Law – Walmart – In reference to a Walmart Company surrendering a gun due to it being broken. Gun collected. Report completed.

Traffic Stop – W. Spring / Plaza Dr. Named subject arrested for outstanding Walton County Sheriff’s Office warrant following traffic stop.

Suspicious Person – Eastview Cemetery: Female subject was arrested for an outstanding parole violation warrant after being located sleeping in the wood line. She was transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Theft Report – Unisia Drive – Name subject was arrested for shoplifting at the Walmart retail store while employed at the Walmart distribution center.

Welfare Check – South Madison Ave at Felker Park – In reference to an elderly female walking in the area. Contact was made and it was determined she had left personal care home. She was returned.

Warrant Attempt – Horizon Court. Named subject was observed standing outside his vehicle while officers were checking the neighborhood. He was arrested and transported to WCSO.