MPD Reports: Report of burglary in progress turned out to just be a drunk and confused person

The Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 20 – 27, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constituted a conviction.
- Suspicious Vehicle – N broad St and Hwy 78 – In reference to a work van unable to maintain lane. Negative contact.
- Dispute – Sorrells St – In reference to a female subject no longer wanting her daughter to stay with her following an argument. Officers stood by as she gathered her belongings and left voluntarily.
- Burglary in Progress – Bridgeport Place – Report of burglary in progress. Subject was intoxicated and very confused. Family was located and suspect was transported to their residence.
- Suspicious Person – W Spring St Home Depot – In reference to a male subject on location huffing a can of air. Can was confiscated and he was told to leave the property.
- EMS Assist – Persimmons Chase – Subject on location possibly overdosed. Turned over to EMS
- Dispute – Marable Manor – In reference to a dispute between two females. Parties were separated prior to arrival. All ok on location.
- Entering Auto Report – Carwood Dr – In reference to a complainant having $150 taken from her vehicle overnight. Report taken.
- Suspicious Person – 6th Street – In reference to a male walking through yards acting suspicious. Contact was made with the male who was identified and advised he was looking for his cat. He was sent on his way.
- Damage to Property – W Marable – In reference to damage to a complainant’s vehicle that occurred overnight. Report taken.
- Sexual Assault – Blaine Street – In reference to an assault that occurred over the weekend. CID notified.
- Area Check – Plaza Drive – Caller advised she was assaulted by a male. It was determined no assault took place and the caller was gone when officers arrived.
- Civil Issue – S Broad St. – In reference to a complainant stating her tenant had not paid rent for the past two months. Eviction process explained.
- Dispute – Atha St. – In reference to a verbal dispute between a mother and daughter. The situation was mediated, and parties were advised of remedies. Report taken.
- Theft Report – West 5th St. – In reference to a theft report. I met with the complainant and she advised she wanted it dropped. She does not want to pursue charges.
- Suspicious Vehicle – Bath and Body Works – In reference to female not feeling safe walking to her vehicle after seeing a black truck drive past her slowly. Female made it to her vehicle while officer stood by.
- Other Law – Forest St. – In reference to the complaint reporting a male subject using a credit card to pay for her gas, in exchange for cash. The complainant was concerned the card may be stolen, and wanted to file a report.
- Suspicious Person – N Broad & 78 Bridge – Female subject walking on the bridge, she was not in the roadway.
- EMS Assist – Gatewood Way – In reference to a male subject unconscious and not breathing. The male later expired at Piedmont Walton. Coroner notified and responded. CID notified.
- Dispute – S Madison Ave/Mill St- Verbal dispute over a taken cellphone. Cellphone returned to complainant. Parties separated.
- Damage to Property – W Spring St; Car Wash- Complainant reporting two subjects on cameras burning items in the parking lot and leaving trash on the property. Report taken.
- Traffic Stop/Arrest – Highway 78 at Highway 11; Male subject stopped for multiple traffic offenses. The front seat passenger was found to be in possession of a 9mm handgun on his person. Upon further investigation, he was found to be a multiple time convicted felon. He was arrested without incident and turned over to the Walton County Jail for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Counterfeit Money – E Spring St- Complainant found fake money in the parking lot. Wanted the police to check it out. It was movie money and they were informed of remedies.
- Illegal Parking – Mathews Park- Drivers were told to move their vehicles into proper parking spots. Drivers complied with no incident.
- 10-25 – E Spring Street, Dairy Queen- Complainant was the store manager who requested MPD to tow a vehicle out of his parking lot. Complainant was informed that he would have to request the tow truck services due to the vehicle being on his private property.
- Suspicious vehicle – Pavilion Pkwy – Reference sedan parked behind building. Spoke with complainant and advised her since the vehicle is on private property it can be removed at will with permission from the business.
- Domestic Dispute – Sorrells Street – Complainant called due to her daughter kicking her out of the residence. Complainant was transported to the hospital by EMS. Her daughter was informed of the eviction process.
- Noise Complaint – Walker Driver – Subject was cited for noise ordinance violation for playing loud music from a parked vehicle.
- Dispute – Ash Ln- Complainant called about his brother coming to take items from his mother’s house. Parties separated. Civil remedies advised.
- Financial transaction fraud – Court St; Malcom & Malcom: In reference to the complainant advising he was sent a fraudulent email from an unknown source sent to another law firm in request of money for a settlement. No money was wired to the source by the other law firm. Turned over to CID.
- Verbal dispute – Green St; in reference to two female subjects and a third female subject having a verbal argument over one staying on location. One female subject was gone when officers arrived she and has a Battery warrant for her arrest.
- Civil Issue – Hot Spot in reference to a female subject wanting an escort to retrieve her vehicle from an ex-boyfriend that has been an ongoing issue. She was advised to contact Walton County Sheriff’s Office for an escort through their civil division.
