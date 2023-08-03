MPD Reports: Report of burglary in progress turned out to just be a drunk and confused person

The Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 20 – 27, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constituted a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – N broad St and Hwy 78 – In reference to a work van unable to maintain lane. Negative contact.

Dispute – Sorrells St – In reference to a female subject no longer wanting her daughter to stay with her following an argument. Officers stood by as she gathered her belongings and left voluntarily.

Burglary in Progress – Bridgeport Place – Report of burglary in progress. Subject was intoxicated and very confused. Family was located and suspect was transported to their residence.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St Home Depot – In reference to a male subject on location huffing a can of air. Can was confiscated and he was told to leave the property.

EMS Assist – Persimmons Chase – Subject on location possibly overdosed. Turned over to EMS

Dispute – Marable Manor – In reference to a dispute between two females. Parties were separated prior to arrival. All ok on location.

Entering Auto Report – Carwood Dr – In reference to a complainant having $150 taken from her vehicle overnight. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – 6th Street – In reference to a male walking through yards acting suspicious. Contact was made with the male who was identified and advised he was looking for his cat. He was sent on his way.

Damage to Property – W Marable – In reference to damage to a complainant’s vehicle that occurred overnight. Report taken.

Sexual Assault – Blaine Street – In reference to an assault that occurred over the weekend. CID notified.

Area Check – Plaza Drive – Caller advised she was assaulted by a male. It was determined no assault took place and the caller was gone when officers arrived.

Civil Issue – S Broad St. – In reference to a complainant stating her tenant had not paid rent for the past two months. Eviction process explained.

Dispute – Atha St. – In reference to a verbal dispute between a mother and daughter. The situation was mediated, and parties were advised of remedies. Report taken.

Theft Report – West 5th St. – In reference to a theft report. I met with the complainant and she advised she wanted it dropped. She does not want to pursue charges.

Suspicious Vehicle – Bath and Body Works – In reference to female not feeling safe walking to her vehicle after seeing a black truck drive past her slowly. Female made it to her vehicle while officer stood by.

Other Law – Forest St. – In reference to the complaint reporting a male subject using a credit card to pay for her gas, in exchange for cash. The complainant was concerned the card may be stolen, and wanted to file a report.

Suspicious Person – N Broad & 78 Bridge – Female subject walking on the bridge, she was not in the roadway.

EMS Assist – Gatewood Way – In reference to a male subject unconscious and not breathing. The male later expired at Piedmont Walton. Coroner notified and responded. CID notified.

Dispute – S Madison Ave/Mill St- Verbal dispute over a taken cellphone. Cellphone returned to complainant. Parties separated.

Damage to Property – W Spring St; Car Wash- Complainant reporting two subjects on cameras burning items in the parking lot and leaving trash on the property. Report taken.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Highway 78 at Highway 11; Male subject stopped for multiple traffic offenses. The front seat passenger was found to be in possession of a 9mm handgun on his person. Upon further investigation, he was found to be a multiple time convicted felon. He was arrested without incident and turned over to the Walton County Jail for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Counterfeit Money – E Spring St- Complainant found fake money in the parking lot. Wanted the police to check it out. It was movie money and they were informed of remedies.

Illegal Parking – Mathews Park- Drivers were told to move their vehicles into proper parking spots. Drivers complied with no incident.

10-25 – E Spring Street, Dairy Queen- Complainant was the store manager who requested MPD to tow a vehicle out of his parking lot. Complainant was informed that he would have to request the tow truck services due to the vehicle being on his private property.

Suspicious vehicle – Pavilion Pkwy – Reference sedan parked behind building. Spoke with complainant and advised her since the vehicle is on private property it can be removed at will with permission from the business.

Domestic Dispute – Sorrells Street – Complainant called due to her daughter kicking her out of the residence. Complainant was transported to the hospital by EMS. Her daughter was informed of the eviction process.

Noise Complaint – Walker Driver – Subject was cited for noise ordinance violation for playing loud music from a parked vehicle.

Dispute – Ash Ln- Complainant called about his brother coming to take items from his mother’s house. Parties separated. Civil remedies advised.

Financial transaction fraud – Court St; Malcom & Malcom: In reference to the complainant advising he was sent a fraudulent email from an unknown source sent to another law firm in request of money for a settlement. No money was wired to the source by the other law firm. Turned over to CID.

Verbal dispute – Green St; in reference to two female subjects and a third female subject having a verbal argument over one staying on location. One female subject was gone when officers arrived she and has a Battery warrant for her arrest.

Civil Issue – Hot Spot in reference to a female subject wanting an escort to retrieve her vehicle from an ex-boyfriend that has been an ongoing issue. She was advised to contact Walton County Sheriff’s Office for an escort through their civil division.