MPD Reports: Report of rape of a 14-year-old; shots from BB gun fired from vehicle; domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 6 – 13, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Threat Report – Wellington Lane; Complainant called about receiving threatening text messages from an unknown number. Report taken.

Welfare Check – Sycamore Ct- Complainant advised heard screaming coming from residence two nights ago. Contact was made with homeowner and residence was checked with consent of homeowner. Nothing of interest observed, all okay on location.

Dispute – Tanglewood Dr – Verbal dispute between mother and son, both parties separated and advised possible solutions.

Harassing calls – S Broad St; In reference to a male subject receiving excessive harassing calls from his ex-girlfriend. Report taken, remedies advised.

Loud Music – Atha St- Contact made with the homeowner advised them to turn music down.

Shots fired call – S Broad St at Mcdaniel St. In reference to an anonymous caller stating someone was shooting a bb gun possibly out of a silver pickup truck. Negative contact made.

Firearms – East Fambrough – Call was handled by 335 and 348 no evidence was found to support what was reported from the caller.

Domestic Dispute – Towler Street – In reference to two male roommates. Remedies were advises situation was a civil dispute.

Suspicious vehicle – Hwy 11 & Bold Springs Rd: In reference to complainant advising of vehicle failing to maintain lane. Walton County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop and was turned over to the county.

Harassing call – E Marable St: In reference to the complainant advising an unknown caller attached with multiple other numbers was calling her husband’s phone repeatedly. The source of the number was located in his phone history and was blocked. Remedies were advised.

Traffic Stop – Alcoy St. @ Belle Meade – Stopped a white in color Infinity for a tag light violation, a probable cause search of the vehicle led to the arrest of a subject for possession of marijuana, possession of THC Wax, possession with intent to distribute.

Rape – Bridgeport Ln: In reference to complainant advising her brother-in-law raped a 14-year-old female who is a friend of her daughter’s that is currently living with them. On call CID was notified and turned over to them.