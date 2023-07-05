MPD Reports: Report of scam instructing victim to purchase $320,000 worth of gold for another person

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 22 – 29, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute call – S Madison Ave; In reference to a named subject being on location after being ordered not to. Subject was gone before officer’s arrival, Report taken, Temporary Protection Order and eviction process explained.

Civil issue – Ford St: In reference to the complainant advising her brother was threatening to kick in their door. Upon further investigation, the brother had established residency and was allowed into the residence. The complainant was explained the eviction process.

Domestic Dispute – Pine Park S; In reference to two subjects verbally disputing. Advised no physical altercation occurred. No signs of physical altercation. Situation mediated and remedies advised.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – West Spring Street at McDonalds. Male subject stopped for traffic offense. A search of the vehicle found him to be in possession of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, a crack pipe and a meth pipe. The subject was arrested for possession of a schedule II controlled substance (x2) and possession of drug related objects. He was turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Traffic Stop/ Arrest – Pannell Rd at Cy Nunnally Airport- Vehicle stopped for brake light/ obstructed license plate. The driver arrested for Poss Marijuana Over Ounce, Poss Sched I x2, and DRO. He taken to WCSO Jail without incident.

Dispute – Plaza Dr; Complainant wanted roommates removed from apartment. One of the roommates was on a warrant out of Athens and transferred to WCSO. Complainant was advised of civil remedies for evicting the second roommate.

Follow-up / Juvenile – located – Chestnut lane – Two missing juveniles returned home Friday night. Juveniles taken off of GCIC , mother advised of possible solutions.

Illegal Dumping – W Fambrough St; Hidden Treasures- In reference to an unknown person dumping a mattress in their dumpster.

Suspicious vehicle – Highschool Ave; Playhouse: In reference to complainant advising dark colored vehicle was parked in the back parking lot unfamiliar with vehicle. Negative contact.

Business Alarm – McDaniel St – Contact made with neighbor who advised he heard the alarm and secured the front door. Key holder notified, one window was open, unable to be secured completely.

Theft Report – East Marable St- In reference to complainant reporting her missing brown leather bag containing her medication. Report taken.

911 Hangup – Green St: In reference to the complainant advising a female came to the residence wanting to fight. Complainant could not give a description or name of the subject. She was advised of the TPO process.

Firearms call – Nowell St and W Marable St. In reference to hearing two gunshots in the area. Area checked, all appeared ok.

Fight call – W Spr St; Piedmont-Walton. In reference to a nurse reporting a fight in the parking lot. No fight occurred, Verbal argument only, Security staff witnessed the whole incident. Report taken, parties separated.

Domestic – Sorrell St- In reference to a male and female in a dispute over the female’s mental health. She was gone when officers arrived and was stated to be having suicidal thought.

Suspicious person – S Broad St; Chevron: In reference to the store clerk advising of a possible theft in progress. Upon arrival, contact was made with a female who was purchasing items at the counter and asked by the clerk if any items were unpaid for. No theft was observed on camera footage or unpaid items found on her person. She was sent on her way.

Domestic call – Baker St. In reference to a physical domestic dispute between a female and male. The female was deemed as the predominant aggressor and was taken into custody on fv-battery.

Civil Issue – E Marable St- In reference to the complainant stating the residents in the house have not paid rent. Eviction process explained.

Suspicious Person – N Broad and Highland – In reference to a named subject in the roadway. He was given a courtesy ride to WalMart.

Dispute – Meadow View Drive – Complainant advised that they were arguing with their mother over property. Negative contact was made at the residence. Officer attempted to contact the complainant by phone and had negative contact.

Scam – Fleeting Way. Complainant reported receiving a phone call and following instructions to buy $320,000 worth of gold and give it to an unknown person, report taken.