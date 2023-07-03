MPD Reports: Report of sexual assault involving juveniles; entering auto; suicide threat and mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 22 – 29, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Civil Issue – N. Broad. Civil Issue between a female subject and clerk over a transaction being denied. Remedies were advised and the subject left the scene.

Fraud – S Broad St; Everlasting Bridal: In reference to a customer ordering a wedding dress then disputing the charge with the credit card company.

Traffic Stop – Harris St at Lacy St; Vehicle stopped for a brake light violation. Both rear seat passengers found to have probation warrants. Subjects taken into custody without incident and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

Mental Patient – Ridgeview – Complainant’s son would not go into the hospital. Officer spoke to the son and he went inside to be evaluated.

Threats – Harris St- In reference to the complainant, not on location, stating a named subject was making threats to harm his grandmother. The subject had an active warrant for his arrest. Contact was made with the subject and he was taken into custody. He denied making any threats towards anyone.

Fight – E Fambrough Street, juveniles on location fighting. It was discovered the juveniles usually “rough house” frequently however today they took it too far. There were no visible injuries.

Dispute – Landers Street, dispute between a named subject and his stepfather. The subject made a statement that his stepfather threatened to beat him up. From what Officers gathered, the subject has not been keeping up with house chores or picking up after himself. Situation was meditated, However had a the named subject had a warrant for his arrest for failure to appear through Duluth PD. Duluth PD did not place a hold. Due to statements, the subject was transported to Advantage in Athens.

Welfare/Suicide – W Marable Street, veteran crisis hot line called due to a named calling them. Family member took the knife away from the subject prior to LEO arrival. The subject was transported to Advantage in Athens.

Suspicious Person – W Fambrough, White male observed riding a dirt bike in the roadway with a juvenile on his chest. Subject pulled off a side road once law enforcement office was observed. Officers checked the area, negative contact

Entering Auto – Alcovy St, Monroe Country Club, wallet and cash taken from the vehicle. Driver side window shattered with a rock. Officer dusted the vehicle for finger prints.

Dispute – Mayfield Dr – Reference fired employee at work attempting to retrieve items, manager wanted police presence to prevent any conflict.

Suspicious/Disabled vehicle/arrest -Charlotte Rowell @ Highway 78 entrance ramp. Officer’s got out with a vehicle that pulled over on the shoulder of the roadway to make sure everything was ok with the vehicle and its occupant(s). Upon approaching the vehicle Officers could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside. A search of the vehicle found the solo occupant to be in possession of over 1 ounce of marijuana, and loaded 9mm handgun. The gun was found to be stolen out of the Jasper County Sheriffs’ Office. A vehicle lockout kit was also found inside the vehicle (wedge, plush pump bag ect.) The subject was arrested for felony possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of felony and theft by receiving. He was turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Suspicious Person – Heritage Ridge Court – Reference black and Hispanic males attempting to stop a car at the entrance of the subdivision, subjects were gone when officers

Sexual assault – Ridge Road – Reference 10-year-old male suspect demanding 8-year-old male victim to pull down his pants, suspect then proceeded to attempt to sodomize the victim. Victim told mother who then reported incident to police. Report made, CID contacted, they will follow up and conduct interviews.

Suspicious Vehicle – Complainant called about a red Kia Sportage driving recklessly. Vehicle located at Walmart. Driver suffered heavily from Parkinson’s disease. Driver was given a ride home, arrangements made to pick up the vehicle. Request for Driver Evaluation form completed.

Agency Assist – Hwy 11 (Advantage) -WCSO called for assistance in reference to a female patient who was combative.