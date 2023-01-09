MPD Reports: Report of someone racking a firearm inside a store; fire assists; suicide threat; domestic disputes and mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department report the following incidents for the period Dec. 29, 2022 to Jan. 5, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Wellington Drive: In reference to a child custody dispute over changing a child’s last name. Both parties advised of remedies. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – E Church St: In reference to complainant advising black male was standing in neighbor’s driveway. Contact was made with named individual who advised he was waiting for homeowner to ask about lawn care. All appeared ok.

Fire Assist – N Broad St. In reference to a grass fire caused from a blown transformer. Fire was extinguished by MPD before Monroe Fire arrived on scene.

Disabled Vehicle – W Spring St & MLK Blvd: In reference to complainant advising her vehicle was disabled in turning lane. Upon arrival, Complainant’s vehicle was able to start and was safely removed from the roadway.

Theft – S Broad St. Bike stolen while owner was inside shopping. Report taken

Unsecured Premise – N Broad St;Da Grand. In reference to all doors being left open. Employee stated the water pipes busted and flooded the place. Owner is aware.

Juvenile Complaint – W Spring St; Monroe Classic Cleaners: In reference to complainant advising 2-3 juveniles were on top of the building jumping into the grass. The area was checked and negative contact was made with the juveniles.

Mental Subject – N Broad St; Church’s Chicken: In reference to a male subject advising his sister was refusing to use the restroom and leave the restaurant with him. Situation was mediated.

Theft Report – W Marable St: In reference to a named subject advising someone stole his bill of sale from inside of his unlocked vehicle. He could not give any potential suspects. Report taken.

FIREARMS – Tanglewood Ln. In reference to a named subject hearing two gunshots near the street. Unfounded.

Foot Patrol – Monroe Estate. Area checked, vacant residence at 747 Wheelhouse Lane had forced entry to the back door. Residence was cleared. All ok.

Traffic Stop – S Hammond/Russell Subject was stopped for equipment violation. Vehicle was impounded by Taylors for no insurance.

Suspicious Vehicle – Cherry Hill Rd; Walton Logistics. Employee on location opening the business. All ok.

Fire Assist – S. Madison Ave: Structure fire. Fully involved. Turned over to MFD on scene.

EMS Assist – Boulevard- In reference to an elderly female that fell and could not get up. Female was helped up, all ok.

Suspicious Vehicle – N Broad @ E Marable – Caller stated a vehicle was failing to maintain lane. Area was patrolled a negative contact was made with the vehicle.

Suspicious Person – Plaza Dr. Third party report of female banging on apt. door. It was determined to be a civil issue between a named subject and her ex-boyfriend, situation mediated and parties separated.

Suicide Threats – Walker Dr.- In reference to a named female subject threatening to kill herself, she was gone when officers arrived.

Extra Patrol – Cook Pl.- In reference to the caller stating someone was tampering with his cameras, the exterior of the residence was checked, and everything appeared normal.

Firearms – Pavillion Prkwy. Report of person racking a pistol inside of a store. Witnesses did not see anything, and she had left the area.

Juvenile Problem – Publix- Report of juveniles skateboarding behind the store. Juveniles left the area and agreed not to come back.

EMS ASSIST – Meadow Walk Dr, Officers were dispatched to the above location due to call taker thinking the complaint was suspicious. An adult female was throwing up blood and stated she had the flu not too long ago Nothing suspicious was observed on location, and there was no need for police services. Turned over to EMS

Illegal Drugs – N Broad St, while on foot patrol officer smelled the odor of marijuana coming from a parked vehicle. The Vehicle was occupied by two named subjects. Subjects were advised Police patrol the area heavily and not to partake in criminal activity. The vehicle was searched due to heavy odor, no illegal contraband was located. The male subject stated he had smoked outside the car earlier.