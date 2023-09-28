MPD Reports: Report of suicide attempt; dispute over burnt bacon; man sleeping in piece of heavy equipment

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 14 – 21, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute Non-Violent – S. Madison Ave – In reference to a female subject on location attempting to see her dogs. All ok on location.

Loitering – Ridge Rd – In reference to a group of males standing around a truck. Contact made with two males at a red passenger car who stated they had been outside on the phone for a long period of time, all okay.

Extra Patrol – Davis St: Area patrolled throughout the night.

Suspicious Person – Classic Trl. – In reference to the complainant advising that a shirtless, white male subject was knocking on her door. Subject was gone when officers arrived. Area checked on foot, negative contact.

Suicide Attempt – Sorrells St. – In reference to a woman returning to her residence and allegedly cutting her wrists and neck with broken glass before leaving on foot. No blood was discovered inside the home. The surrounding area was checked heavily and the subject was unable to be located. The ale subject was advised of the 1013 process.

Suspicious Person – Booth St and Sorrells St – In reference to a male sleeping in a piece of heavy equipment. Subject was warned and asked to leave the property. All ok on location.

Suspicious Persons – Glen Iris & Stowers OFC observed three males wearing hoodies walking along Glen Iris, contact made to ensure no criminal activity was afoot. Subjects were identified. It was discovered one has a history of committing entering autos, and another was listed as a missing/runaway juvenile. Juvenile was confirmed and his mother came to the location.

Dispute – W Spring St; Waffle House – In reference to a report of a dispute between a customer and a Waffle House employee over burnt bacon. Subject was gone when officers arrived. All ok on location.

Suspicious Vehicle – N. Broad St. – In reference to a red pickup truck parked at the stop sign for approximately 45 minutes. Contact was made, all okay.

Foot Patrol – S. Broad, E. Highland, Lumpkin, Midland, Madison, Wells Fargo, Synovus, Hammock Park, E. Washington. All OK.

Suspicious Person – E Church / S Lumpkin – In reference to an individual in dark clothing walking between businesses. Individual had an expired license and advised he was walking to work.

Dispute – Walmart DC – In reference to a truck driver refusing to leave following a disagreement with an employee. Driver left prior to officer arrival.

Fraud – Overlook Trl- In reference to $3882.88 in checks being cashed from the complainants account. Report taken.

Other Law – Hwy 138; Chickfila: In reference to a possible stolen motorcycle. Vehicle was not stolen, belonged to a Moe’s employee.

Other Law – Pine Park; Female subject reported dropping off a named female subject off in the area of W. Spring Street and Plaza Drive and not hearing back from her. She was advised to call if she got another location for Lydia.

Other Law – Wood Vision Center – In reference to employees hearing noises upstairs. Area was cleared of people, advised to call animal control if noises continue.

Suspicious Vehicle – West Spring Street – Male subject advised that an unknown female struck him with a vehicle in the parking lot. Officer reviewed cameras and did not observe the incident. Walmart employee advised he would view more footage to try and find the incident.

Civil Issue – Cherry Hill Road in reference to the complainant paid for a service and the owner has not finished the job.

Illegal Parking – N Lumpkin St in reference to a food truck parked in front of the building unloading.

Threats – Ammons Bridge Rd- the complainant was attempting to find a room for rent and was in contact with someone who stated they had a room for rent. That person wanted the complainant to send them money before seeing the room. When the complainant did not do that he received a text from an unknown number stating he was in contact with a 16-year-old female previously and needed to send money or he would be reported.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78/Unisia – Vehicle stopped for multiple traffic violations. After investigation the driver was arrested for multiple warrants out of different agencies. Transported to Walton County Jail without incident.

