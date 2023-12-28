MPD Reports: Report of underage drinking and unauthorized Christmas party at local restaurant

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 14 – 21, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop – N Broad @ Compound Fitness – Vehicle stopped for failure to obey traffic control device, no tag light, and FTML. Passenger was arrested on an outstanding probation violation warrant out of Walton County and transported to jail without incident.

Burglary Report – Colquitt St – Complainant reported the door to her residence was forcibly entered. She stated that approximately $500 worth of jewelry was taken along with Lortab prescription. Report taken

Suspicious Person – Indian Creek Dr – Contact made with male subject due to recent burglary attempt. Advised he was walking home from his friends’ house on Wilkins Drive. The subject advised he was made aware of the burglary (Call #8) which was at his residence and was headed home.

Foot Patrol – Cherokee Ave, Colquitt St, E Washington, Davis, Davis St Apts, Wall St, E Church St, Jack Peters, Page St, Spike Alley, Wheeler. All appeared ok, no signs of suspicious activity.

Suspicious Vehicle – Glen Iris Dr. – In reference to an occupied vehicle parked in the complainant’s driveway. An ARS stop was conducted on the vehicle and everything appeared okay. The complainant later stated she was concerned that the individuals had attempted to enter her vehicle. No damage was observed and no items were missing from her vehicle. All OK.

Dispute – Chestnut Ln – Dispute between male and female subject. The male was arrested for FV- Simple Battery.

Dispute – Amber Trail: In reference to the complainant advising another subject, came to her place of residence and was arguing with her daughter over a social media post. They were explained the Temporary Protection Order process and advised of remedies.

Harassment – Knight St; – In reference to a couple being harassed by their landlord. Remedies were advised and report taken.

Ems Assist – Breedlove Dr. parking lot of Ridgeview – assist EMS try and locate a medical alert possibly in the parking lot of Ridgeview – negative contact.

Underage Drinking – W Spring St; Shane’s Rib Shack – In reference to an employee advising underage drinking and an unauthorized Christmas party was occurring in the building. Contact was made with the store manager and was advised to contact the company’s corporate office.

Suspicious Vehicle – E Washington Street- Complainant called in reference to a blue Ford F150 laying drag down E Washington Street. Vehicle was gone when officers arrived.

Dispute Non-Violent – Bridgeport Ln – In reference to a verbal dispute between two subjects. Parties were separated and remedies advised. All OK on location.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – East Spring Street at Monroe Motor Inn – Male subject stopped for a traffic offense. K-9 Debo alerted on his vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted and the subject was found to be in possession of marijuana, methamphetamine, oxycodone and a loaded 9mm handgun. MHe was arrested for possession of marijuana, oxycodone and methamphetamine along with drugs not in original container and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was turned over to the staff on scene at the Walton County Jail without incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

