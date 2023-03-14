MPD Reports: Reported runaway was home but didn’t hear anybody calling her; teenagers seen running from vehicle involved in hit and run

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 2 – 9, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Follow Up – West Spring Street in reference to a named male subject was on the location demanding for video footage from 02/28/23 when he was arrested. He was advised by an employee they do not give out video footage to customers.

Dispute – National Guard Armory- In reference to a male subject stating him and his girlfriend got into an argument and then his girlfriend’s friend grabbed him by the neck. No visible marks were present. Remedies advised.

Other Law – West Spring Street – In reference to the named subject above wanting wanting video footage.

Theft Report – Martin Luther King BLVD in reference to a silver Chevrolet Truck and trailer that stole pallets from Tractor Supply. Male subject was placed under arrest and was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispute – W. Spring; Haven Inn. Male subject reported a speaker and bag going missing from his hotel room after FISH stopped paying due to him smoking in the room, report completed.

Welfare Check – S Madison Ave- In reference to a 3rd party caller stating a female subject was on location with a named male subject when a no contact order is in place. She was not on location.

Harassing Call – Eagles Trl – In reference to the complainant getting texts from multiple numbers from a man she met online. Remedies advised.

Traffic Stop – 78 E and Jim Daws – Vehicle stopped for failure to maintain lane, the driver was arrested for driving while license suspended and released on a copy of the citation from Monroe Police Department.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 W @ James Huff- Vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation, driver did not have a valid license and was taken into custody. Released on a copy of the citation.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 @ Mt Vernon- In reference to the caller stating a red Truck with a trailer was driving reckless and heading towards Monroe. Negative contact was made with the vehicle.

Warrant – Alcovy St – Male subject on location with active warrant. Transported to Walton County jail without incident.

Traffic Stop – N Broad St at Mayfield Dr. The vehicle was stopped for window tint violation and equipment violation. During investigation, 324 grams+ of marijuana was located along with MDMA. After investigation, the driver was arrested for Window tint, Poss. of SCH I, Poss. of SCH II, Poss. of marijuana with intent to distribute, Poss. of drug related objects, and Poss. of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Warrants taken.

Dispute – E Spring St. (Spring Street Laundry) the staff had a dispute with a customer refusing to leave after being asked to leave. The staff asked for the subject to be criminal trespassed from the property, a 2-year criminal trespass noticed was served.

Dispute – Roosevelt St. – Complainant advised she and a named male were verbally disputing over a divorce, and she wanted him to leave. He was gone when officers arrived, report taken.

Child Custody – Perry St. – Two male subject were disputing over children going with a named female subject. One subject had the children’s Social Security cards, vaccine records, and paperwork showing he had temporary custody of the children from the mother who is currently in prison.

Other Law – GW Carver Cir; – Female subject advised a named male subject was knocking on her door. She initially thought she had a Temporary Protection Order against him, but then advised she did not. She was advised on the TPO process, he was no longer on location but was supposedly driving a gray SUV with a Louisiana tag.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring St at W Highland: In reference to a reckless vehicle. Area checked with negative contact.

Wanted Subject – W Spring St: Dollar Tree: In reference to a named female subject on location with a possible warrant. Check of her information found no warrants.

Suspicious Vehicle – Eagles Trl. Vehicle sitting in cul de sac for 20 to 30 minutes, vehicle was gone when officers arrived. Complainant did not wish to meet.

Missing Person – E. Church St. Mother of 14-year-old juvenile called stating that her juvenile had run away, when officers arrived on location the mother of juvenile stated she was home, and did not hear her when she was calling for her because she had her ear pods in.

Dispute – E Church St.: Marable Manor – Male subject on location advising that the manager of the house was not letting him in the residence. He was dropped off by a Lyft that was coordinated by a manager for a personal care home in Covington. Contact could not be made with the case manager, however; contact was made with her supervisor, who was unaware the subject was no longer in Covington and advised he would need to return to Covington for the night and she would arrange for him to stay at another house the next day. A Lyft was sent to pick him up and bring him back.

Hit and Run – E. Church St. @ S. Hammond Dr. Vehicle left roadway struck telephone pole, speed limit sign, and two trash cans, Report of what appeared to be two black teenagers running from vehicle. It was turned over to GSP 637.

Follow Up – Pine Park: Owner of the Van that was involved in 10-57 called to report her van stolen, she changed her story, stating she let two subjects borrow her van, the information was passed onto GSP 637.

911 Hang Up – George Walton Academy: 911 hang up from the school. Officers checked the school on foot and located an unsecure door in the cafeteria. Officers walked through the cafeteria and re-secured the door. All appeared ok.