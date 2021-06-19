MPD Reports: Reported ‘stolen vehicle’ had been left in reverse instead of park and was located across the street

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 10 – 17, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Rolling Domestic -Golden Pantry Caller advised female and male disputing in vehicle while leaving the store and the male has a gun. Couple located on Carwood Dr. Vehicle searched based on K9 alert. Marijuana shake located but no gun. Report completed.

Fraud – South Broad Street – Complainant reported that a named subject scammed him out of $900 over a T-Mobile cell phone. The suspect has active warrants.

Lost Item – W Spring St; The Shoe Dept: Complainant stated that a cash deposit in the amount of $651.11 was never deposited the night of 06/03/2021. A named female subject was in charge of making the cash deposit that evening. Since then, she has not been to work nor could contact be made with her. Case card given to complainant.

Theft Report – Fords St.; Complainant reported on last date at approximately 13:00 hours, (2) of her child’s bikes were stolen. She suspected It was a new landscape crew employed by Harry Arnold. Report taken.

Illegal Parking – Perry St. One vehicle in roadway. Parties were advised to move the vehicle.

Dispute -Springer Lane – A male subject and his mother were involved in a domestic dispute. During the dispute he struck his mother causing visible injuries. He was arrested for battery family violence.

Shoplifting – W Spring St; Walmart. A female subject was arrested for misdemeanor shoplifting and released on copy of citation.

Dispute – N. Broad St; Church’s Chicken. In reference to a verbal dispute between a costumer and staff over a food order from 3 weeks ago. The costumer was gone upon officer’s arrival. Remedies given to staff on location.

Stolen Vehicle – Tall Oaks Dr. Vehicle was located across the street. The caller advised she realized after she found it, that she did not put the vehicle in park but rather left it in reverse.

Traffic Stop -HWY 78EB at Aycock Ave. Vehicle stopped for equipment violation. After investigation, the driver was taken into custody for Tag Light violation, Poss. of SCH I, and Poss. of Marijuana less than 1oz. She was transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail without incident. Warrants taken.

Suspicious Person -Old Court House. In reference to a woman with a book bag sitting under the gazebo. Subject advised she was dropped off in Monroe by narcotic users. Subject was advised of loitering and to go back to Bogart.

Entering Auto – Oak Street. In reference to a 2002 Toyota Camry entered. Vehicle was left unlocked, and $80.00 cash taken from vehicle.