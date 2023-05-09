MPD Reports: Reports of gunshots; mother wants police to take away her 9-year-old; suspicious persons; disputes and mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 27 to May 4, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note, an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Loud music – Baron Drive- Complainant called about loud music being played on Baron Drive. Contact was made with the individuals and they turned down the volume.

911 Hangup – W Spring S Restaura Health. In reference to the building being unsecure on the East side. Building was cleared, unable to secure the door, negative contact made with owner.

Battery – Plaza Dr; In reference to two male subjects getting into a physical altercation over money. Juvenile complaint form completed, report taken.

Gun shots – Anonymous complainant called to report that she heard gunshots in the area. The surrounding areas were checked. Negative contact.

Discharged firearms call – Ridge Rd;. In reference to hearing one gunshot in the area. Extra patrols implemented.

Juvenile complaint – Carver Place; In reference to a female juvenile leaving the house on her bike. She was found and returned home without incident.

Fight – Tacos and Beer in reference to a fight that occurred between employees and customers. One male was transported to Piedmont Walton due to injury sustained. Report taken.

Discharged firearms call – Tall Oaks: Complainant advised he heard five gunshots. Area patrolled and negative contact was made.

Dispute – Trucker not leaving Walmart DC front gate when told to leave. Driver eventually left.

Alarm – E Spring St @ Spring St Dentistry; In reference to window activation. Two open windows located, office cleared and re-secured.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 138 @ West Spring St; In reference to U-Haul truck failing to maintain lane. Negative contact in the area.

Damage to Property – Gatewood Drive; Mailbox was broken, noticed this morning when leaving. Requested extra patrol in the area overnight.

Suspicious Person – Pavillion Pkwy @ Publix; In reference to a male on a bike that fell over a few times. Negative contact made.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Highway 78 at Highway 11: Male subject stopped for multiple traffic violations. A search of his vehicle found him to be in possession of Schedule IV narcotics (Alprazolam) not in the original container. He was arrested and taken to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Suspicious Vehicle – Claywill Circle – Female reported she was beat up by two females while at her boyfriend’s house. Also advised her phone was smashed and stolen during the altercation.

Assault – West Spring Street @ Piedmont Walton; In reference to two people reportedly fighting. Both parties confirmed no altercation took place.

Suspicious Person – Spring Place; In reference to two unknown male subjects on foot in the area. Negative Contact.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 West @ Hwy 11; In reference to a gold in color Jaguar speeding and driving recklessly. Negative contact in the area.

Suspicious Person – Wheel House Lane; In reference to a male subject pointing a BB gun at people. Area check was done. Negative contact.

Suspicious Person – Michael Etchison Rd @ GWA; In reference to a male subject sitting on the side of the road with his head resting on his knees. Advised he was just tired from riding his bike. All okay.

Civil Issue – South Broad St In reference to civil dispute of locks being changed at the residence. Resident agreed to change locks back to original locks and have all of her property out by 1pm on 04/29/23. The other party agreed to return on 04/29/23 at 1400 hours.

Road Rage – West Spring @ North Wayne; Caller advised a red Mercades threw something at their vehicle. Attempted making contact but the vehicle was gone on arrival.

Juvenile Complaint – Ridge Rd: In reference to mother wanting an officer to take her 9-year-old child away. Mother reminded of the responsibilities of being a parent. Report Taken.

Harassment Call – Green Street in reference to a female subject receiving threatening messages via Facebook from her child’s father. Temporary Protection Order process explained. Report Taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Pine Park St & Mill St- Abandoned vehicle parked off the road in over grown grass. Did not come back stolen. Owner contacted.

Loud Music – W Spring St: Complainant advised of loud music, negative contact was made. Loud Music – W Marable St; In reference to loud music possibly coming from this residence.

Welfare Check – Harris Street Legion- Bipolar and intoxicated female trying to run away from her niece and nephew. No signs of any physical altercation. EMS called and transported to hospital.

Suspicious Vehicle – W. Spring St: In reference to a blue passenger car failing to maintain lane. Traffic Stop conducted, no signs of impairment observed. All ok.

Firearms – Magnolia Terr: In reference to Officer’s hearing firearms being discharged possibly in the area of New Lacy St or Magnolia Terr. Several citizens reported as well. Officer’s spoke with witness’s who heard the shots as well but could give no further information. The area was patrolled on foot with negative contact.

Suspicious Person – Saratoga Dr: In reference to a male walking into traffic and acting suspicious. He arrested for loitering, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, obstruction, public intox, and theft by taking.

Entering Auto – Walton Truck Stop; In reference to a semi that had the trailer seals cut and toilet paper stolen. Driver advised he just noticed it but it happened in Atlanta. Information provided to the driver on steps to take.