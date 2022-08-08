MPD Reports: Reports of large groups fighting at various locations; bicyclist arrested for obstruction after being stopped for light violation

The City of Monroe Police Department is reporting the following incidents for the period July 28 – Aug. 4, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Shoplifting – W Spring St; Walmart – Female subject shoplifted assorted home good items totaling $91.87. She was fingerprinted and released on a copy of the citation at the MPD.

Theft report – Davis St: In reference to a female complainant advising her phone was taken by a male subject she personally knows. She could not provide any witnesses, proof of purchase, or phone details and stated the phone did not belong to her. Report taken.

Loud music – E Church St: Complainant advised of loud music on Davis St. Contact was made and individuals were told to turn the music down.

Traffic Stop – HWY 11 @ Tanglewood – Male subject stopped for an equipment violation. He had active warrants out of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Transported to the jail without incident.

Fight -Ash Lane- Anonymous caller stated several parties were fighting on location. Negative contact with anyone fighting.

911 hangup – W Creek Cir: In reference to complainant advising multiple people were gathering in front of her residence fighting. No contact was made with individuals fighting.

Fight – Mill Stone Bluff – In reference to individuals fighting on scene. Area checked with negative contact.

Dispute – S Broad St. – Dispute between a female and male subject over the female retrieving her belongings. The situation was mediated.

Area check – E Church St: Complainant advised his neighbor’s gate leading to the backyard was open. The complainant advised the building in the back if the residence was previously broken into. The area was checked, and negative contact was made.

Agency Assist – Hwy 78 @ Mt Vernon Rd – In reference to assisting WCSO with a DUI investigation.

Dispute – Armistead Circle: Battery warrant obtained on female subject for pepper spraying a male subject in the eyes. She was gone when officers arrived.

Civil Issue – E. Church St; In reference to the complainant paying for $20 of gas but driving off before he pumped it and gas clerk refusing to give him back his money. The complainant decided he would just cancel the purchase with his credit card company.

Animal complaint -Pine Park St & Lacy St – K9 was located and appeared to be healthy and not injured. Multiple subjects advised they were not bothered by the K9.

Juvenile Complaint – Roosevelt – In reference to juveniles walking through the complainant’s yard. Contact made with Juveniles parent and advised to stop allowing kids to walk through other people’s yard.

Traffic Light – W Spring St. – In reference to one of the intersection red lights not working. All lights were operating properly.

Juvenile Complaint – Roosevelt St. – in reference to call #3, Complainant called back and advised the juveniles had broken into the event hall/Masonic lodge on Maple St. I made contact with adults at the event hall who advised the kids belonged to them and they were having a birthday party.

Shots fired – Store House Ct – Complainant advised of a vehicle driving slowly through area shooting. Contact was made with complainant who advised it was fireworks.

Loud music – Baron Dr; – Complainant advised of loud music. Contact was made and the party agreed to lower music.

Welfare Check – Cherokee Ave – Verbal dispute in reference to custody issues between two people in reference to their child. The child was turned over to the female subject without incident. Parties separated and remedies advised.

Warrant Service – Plaza Tr. – Officers were advised that a female subject was at this address. She was located inside the residence and was placed under arrest for a Theft by taking warrant. She was transported to WCSO and turned over to jail staff without incident.

Suspicious People – S Madison & Davis St. – Three subjects were stopped for headlight/taillight requirements on a bicycle. One subject was placed under arrest for light requirements, misdemeanor obstruction, and felony obstruction.

Dispute – S Broad St. – In reference to complainant advising named female subject was causing a disturbance. Upon further investigation, the couple was involved in a dispute prior to our arrival. The male fled the location and had an active warrant for a probation violation. The female was advised of the pretrial warrant service and remedies were advised.

Traffic Stop – Vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation. The Passenger was arrested for Possession of Cocaine, Marijuana, and Drug related objects and transported to jail without incident.

Fight – Hwy 78; Waffle House – In reference to 20-30 individuals fighting in the parking lot. Upon arrival all parties left the scene. Waffle House employees said nothing occurred inside but they were concerned the fight would continue inside.