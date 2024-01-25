MPD Reports: Reports of male subject drinking antifreeze; shoplifting and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 11 – 18, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Mental patient – Baron Dr- Male subject on location again possibly drinking antifreeze, no evidence found of him drinking antifreeze. He was picked up and given a ride by his cousin.

Hit and Run – N Broad Street @ Bojangles- Honda Civic was struck by an Aldi’s delivery truck. The truck was gone when officers arrived. Report taken.

Juvenile Complaint – Douglas St- Subject called in reference to two 11-year-old female subjects chasing her juvenile son and harassing him. The female juveniles were gone when officers arrived, remedies advised.

Loitering – S. Broad St. – Subject called in reference to a group of juveniles loitering in the restaurant for several hours.

Suspicious Person – Hwy 78 -Anonymous complainant stated a white female subject was pacing and walking across Hwy 78. Contact was made with the subject. She advised she was homeless, but did not want any Police assistance. All OK on location.

Suspicious Person – Rosevelt St- Reference to a suspicious male walking around complainants’ house, until being spooked away by her dog. Male was gone when police arrived.

Dispute – Walker Drive – In reference to a verbal dispute between a male and female and male on location. The female blocked his driveway with her vehicle, she was escorted off the property and Trespassed from the location indefinitely.

Suspicious person – E Church St & High School Ave: In reference to the complainant advising two subjects possibly damaging property near the area of the rest rooms. Contact was made with a 13-year-old female and a 14-year-old male who advised they went to the park due to arguing in the residence. No signs of damage were observed and both juveniles were turned back over to their parents.

Dispute – Ridge Road. In reference to a male and female arguing over a lost phone. Remedies were advised due to insufficient evidence of the male taking the female’s phone.

Suspicious Person – Martin Luther King/ Dunkin Donuts – In reference to an employee being chased by a female in the parking lot. A female matching the description was located in the area and advised nothing of that nature occurred.

Firearms – South Madison – In reference to one gunshot heard behind the home and an unknown subject running behind a trailer. Area check conducted, negative contact with any subjects.

Shoplifting – E Spring St; City Market/BP- Reference to a subject Shoplifting from the store. He was located and detained, but employees did not wish to press charges. He was issued a criminal trespass warning from the business.

Shoplifting – E Spring St; Valero- Reference to a male subject shoplifting from the store. He was located and arrested and was transported to the WCSO without incident. Warrant obtained for Theft by Shoplifting.

Suicidal threats -Green St at Perry St. In reference to a 3rd party caller reporting a skinny black female possibly on 38D making suicidal threats. Area checked; negative contact made.

Theft – 140 Blaine St @ MPD; In reference to a female reporting her cell phone being stolen from Tacos and Beer over the weekend. GCIC entry made. Report taken.

Assault – Blaine St @ MPD; In reference to a named subject being jumped at Pine Park over the weekend. Report taken.

Other Law – Nelson St – In reference to paraphernalia located inside a residence by the new tenant. Items were collected and taken to the PD to be destroyed.

