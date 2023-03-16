MPD Reports: Reports of man in shop trying to hug people; reported missing toddler found asleep under night stand; stolen vehicles

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 2 – 9, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Maple Lane – Female subject advising her neighbor was making threats toward. No threats of physical harm were made, and remedies were advised.

Missing Juvenile – St. Ives Walk- 3-year-old reported missing since approximately 5:25 p.m. hours. Juvenile was located sleeping under night stand in residence. All okay. CID notified and was advised to stand down.

Traffic Stop – S Madision Ave & Davis St: In reference to a silver Nissan Pathfinder observed running the stop sign at S Madison Ave and Davis St. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was identified and found to be driving on a suspended license. He was arrested for Driving on a suspended license, Suspended tag and No insurance. He was released on a copy of the citation.

Dispute – Tanglewood Dr. In reference to a verbal dispute between parties on location. No crime occurred, parties separated for the evening.

Warrant Service – Atha Street in reference to a named subject – negative contact made after a consent to search residence.

Civil Issue – MLK Blvd; Applebees. Civil remedies advised to the manager and to the complainant. Party left the premises.

Other Law – Plaza Dr: In reference to male stuck behind the gate of USA Storage. All ok.

Loud Music – S Broad St. Unknown lot number. Area checked. Negative contact made.

Prowler – Baker St – White male in are knocking on doors. Area checked with negative contact.

Traffic stop – Wall St & New Lacy St: In reference to a Gray Hyundai Santa Fe observed driving with no tail lights. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was identified as as a male subject who had warrants out of Henry County Sheriff’s Office for kidnapping. Warrant was valid and the subject was placed under arrest and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Dispute – W Marable St: In reference to a dispute between a named male and female. The male was gone when officers arrived. Warrants taken.

Unsecure Premises – Lander St- In reference to the front door being open. The residence appeared to be currently being remodeled. No forced entry. Residence cleared.

Unsecured Premises – Lander Street in reference to the front door being open. The residence was empty. The front door was secured.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 & Michael Road. In reference to a report of an 18-wheeler swerving and failing to maintain lane. Vehicle followed and no violations were observed.

Entering Auto – Heritage Rridge Ct – In reference to a Toyota passenger car being entered and a GCPS Bookbag with a laptop in it being stolen. Report Taken.

Juvenile Problem – Old Mill Pt. Female subject reported issues out of her 13-year-old daughter going to an apartment down the street. Remedies advised and report completed.

Fraud Report – Spruce Lane – In reference to a fraudulent vehicle purchase that occurred in Athens Clarke County.

Dispute – Blaine St in reference to the complainant bought a money order and accidentally ripped it and wanted Chestnut Cupboard gas station to replace it after they refused to.

Property Damage – Cloverdale Drive in reference to property damage occurred on 02/28/2023.

Unknown Law – E Fambrough St – In reference to a named female subject having a medical episode. Turned over to EMS.

Civil Dispute – Nowell St- In reference to the complainant and his granddaughter in a verbal argument over a cell phone. Remedies advised

Suspicious Vehicle – Lopez Lane – In reference to a vehicle parked on the roadway. Contact made with registered owner. All OK.

Stolen vehicle – Blaine Street in reference to a 2016 white Mustang stolen out of 212 Douglas Street on 02/03/23.

Traffic Stop – Vehicle stopped for failure to maintain lane, the driver was arrested for driving with a suspended license. Released on a copy of the citation.

Harassment – Blaine St in reference to the complainant was getting harassed by someone on Facebook that he does not know.

Theft Report – Towler St. Complainant reported a package being stolen off of her front porch between 0930 and 1430 hours, report completed.

Suspicious Person – Eagle Court- In reference to a named male subject riding his bike in the cul-de-sac in the neighborhood that he lives in. I spoke with him and he advised that he and his mother had an argument and that he was outside cooling off before he goes back home.

Dispute – Maple Street in reference to a male subjecte wanting to know how he can get his roommate to move out of his residence.

Dispute – Douglas St – In reference to a dispute. Caller not on location. No dispute observed.

Area Check – Davis Street. In reference to the stolen vehicle. Caller stated the car was on Davis Street but could not be reached or found on Davis Street. Area checked with no contact.

Suspicious Person – N Broad & The Story Shop – In reference to a male trying to hug people. Area checked, negative contact. Extra patrol was requested during the afternoon hours.