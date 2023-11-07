MPD Reports: Reports of shots fired; drunk person shoplifts from grocery store; traffic stop nets drug arrest

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Prowler – Boulevard – In reference to an unknown subject knocking on the front and back door. Subject was located on the porch and identified. He was intoxicated and escorted next door. All okay.

Dispute – E Washington St In reference to an anonymous caller advising two subjects were arguing in the parking lot. Contact was made with the subjects who advised they were not arguing but locked their keys in their vehicle. The vehicle was unlocked with no damage, and all appeared ok.

Loud Music – Jessica Way; -In reference to loud music playing in the area since 2300 hours. The music was turned off upon officer’s arrival and the homeowner apologized.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – East Spring Street at Blaine Street – Male subject stopped for a traffic offense. The subject’s license was suspended and he was arrested, fingerprinted, and released on a copy of a uniform citation for driving on a suspended license.

Shoplifting – Pavilion Pkwy @ Publix- Male subject shoplifted approximately $49 worth of merchandise from Publix. Travis was intoxicated. Publix denied prosecution. Travis was arrested for public drunkenness and taken to Walton County Jail without incident.

Damage to Property – West Spring St @ Walmart; Two vehicle accident on private property. Report taken.

Animal Complaint – Pavilion Pkwy; Publix- Report of dog left in an unattended vehicle. The dog appeared okay upon arrival.

Traffic Stop/arrest – Felker Street at Mobley Circle – Vehicle stopped for multiple traffic offenses. The rear-seat passenger was found to be in possession of marijuana, oxycodone, Xanax, and drug- related objects. She was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule II narcotic, possession of a schedule IV narcotic, drugs to be kept in original container, and possession of drug-related objects. She was turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Damage to Property – Blaine St.- Caller stated that the vehicle was damaged at Walmart yesterday, Report taken.

Suspicious Person – West Fambrough St; In reference to an unknown Hispanic male banging on the complainant’s door and behaving strangely. The Hispanic male was gone when officers arrived. Area around the residence was checked with negative contact.

Firearms call – S Mad Ave; Felker Pk. In reference to a single caller reporting about 10 shots in the area of the county shop. Negative contact.

Suspicious vehicle – W Spring St; Home Depot: In reference to an anonymous complainant advising a silver Ford Ranger almost hit the complainant and was speeding. The area was checked and negative contact was made.

Area check – Michael Cir: In reference to the complainant advising they heard approximately 30 shots but was unsure if it was fireworks. The area checked and all appeared ok.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 11/Golden Pantry – Vehicle stopped for suspended registration and no insurance. Driver was cited and the vehicle was turned over to Taylors.

Prowler – Fawnfield Dr. – Female subject called in reference to a subject knocking on her door. The area checked with negative contact with anyone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

