MPD Reports: Resident moved into wrong apartment; stolen dirt bike; FISH called on for welfare assists and slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 28 to Aug. 4, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Trespassing – Baron Dr; – In reference to Specialized Property Management in Birmingham, AL reporting subjects that were not leasing the property living at the location. Made contact with the resident and it was realized that there was a mix-up between him and his landlord. He moved out, and into the correct apartment he was leasing.

Threats – Tall Oaks Ln- In reference to a female complainant claiming a male is making threats against her in regards to taking back the furniture in her residence. Temporary Protection Order process advised. Both parties advised of civil process.

Dispute – Bryant Rd- In reference to a female complainant reporting that a male subject took her vehicle and house keys. It was discovered the vehicle was also in the male subject’s name and lived at the residence. Report taken, and remedies advised.

Welfare Check – Breedlove Drive. Subject was released from Ridgeview. Contact made with the director of Faith In Serving Humanty and a room was provided for by FISH.

Theft – Milledge Ave in reference to a female complainant stating someone broke into her house and stole canned food items and medications. She flagged 10-96 in spillman. Report taken.

Stolen Vehicle – Green St. Male complainant reported his vehicle was stolen by a female subject. During the investigation, vehicle was located by relatives and returned. Officer also located the female suspect who was subsequently arrested on outstanding warrant.

Alarm/Domestic – Pierce Street in reference to a making her alarm go off to have officers en- route to her residence for a dispute. Parties advised of remedies. Report taken.

Suspicious vehicle – Inheritance Park. Female and male were located in vehicle. The female was escorted to her home on W. Fambrough due to being out past curfew. All ok.

Suspicious Person – Plaza Dr. Male subject walking in the roadway. He was arrested for outstanding warrant.

Suspicious Person – Victory Dr & Atha St in reference to a male found walking around Hickory Dr. Officers observed him jump into a dumpster on location. He was arrested for Loitering and Prowling.

Suspicious Vehicle – E. Marable St. Arnold property vehicle on location at closed church. Contact was made with Arnold Property, who was aware of the vehicle.

EMS Assist – South Broad in reference to an elderly person who fell in their residence. EMS canceled the call.

Damage to Property – S. Broad St. Vehicle backed into parked trailer, report taken.

Suspicious Person – Walker Drive in reference to a female taking pictures of residence. Negative contact.

Welfare Check – Walmart: In regards to several adults and juveniles in the parking lot asking for money. The female was given the FISH contact information for help.

Suspicious Person – HWY 138 at W Spring Street in reference to a family that were pan handling. The family was advised about FISH.

Stolen Dirt Bike – Etten Dr: Male complainant reported that within the last two days, his sons 2000 Honda XR70 was taken from his shed. He believed the suspects are a named female and male. Complainant could not provide a VIN so that it could be added to GCIC. Report taken.

Agency Assist – Walton Rd. – Animal Control requested an officer be in route due to the angry dog owner they were with. Once on scene AC advised they were okay and did not require assistance.

Scam – Bold Springs Rd.- In reference to someone calling the business and impersonating a Police Officer.

Dispute – W Spring St. – Couple had separated within the past week and the showed up at his wif’es work and wanted the vehicle they share. No physical crime occurred. She was advised of the TPO process and how to obtain warrants and he was advised of civil remedies for obtaining the vehicle. He was criminally trespassed from the work for a span of 3 years.

Shoplifting – W Spring St. – Male subject on scene violating a Walmart criminal trespass order. He was arrested for Criminal Trespass and given a citation for Theft by Shoplifting. He was fingerprinted at the MPD then transported to the WCSO and turned over to jail staff without incident.

Warrant Service – Harry’s Marathon- While refueling the patrol vehicle, a Chevrolet Impala was observed entering the parking lot. The vehicle parked and the driver entered the store. A GCIC/NCIC inquiry of the tag and registered owner was conducted and the owner showed to have an active warrant for felony probation violation. He was taken into custody and transported to WCSO.