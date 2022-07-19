MPD Reports: Riders operating on road without proper equipment, vehicle hydroplanes and strikes several mailboxes

The City of Monroe Police Department reports the following incidents for the period July 7 – 14, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Fight – McDaniel St & Breedlove Dr in reference to a verbal dispute turned physical between two subjects. Disorderly conduct citation issued.

Burglary – Pine Park St Apt A in reference to a group of unknown 7-10 juvenile males that entered the apartment through the window, report taken.

Stolen Vehicle – Hwy 78 & Aycock Ave in reference to a U-haul van displaying a registration of a stolen van. Felony traffic stop conducted. Vehicle was found to be not stolen but with a registration of a similar U-haul van returning stolen through GCIC/NCIC. Registration removed from vehicle; Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Matson Food Mart, Officer observed a female run out of the store towards Sussies Wings. Officer attempted to make contact with the female who then ran back into the store. Female was identified and informed of the reasoning for the contact. Female has a history of shoplifting and theft. However no apparent crime had occurred, and female was sent on her way.

Traffic Offense – Monroe Food Mart, Subject was stopped for operating a motorcycle with no visible tag. During the investigation marijuana was located on his person, Subject was asked where the marijuana was purchased. He stated he found it. Motorcycle was not stolen; He was issued a citation for possession of marijuana.

Suspicious Person – Hwy 138 & James Woods Rd, Walton County Sheriff’s Office passed a call off to the City of Monroe to be on the lookout for a black truck that could not maintain its speed and kept braking. Contact was made with the vehicle on Hwy 78, the driver of the vehicle could not maintain his speed and brake numerous times while following behind a vehicle. Traffic stop was conducted to ensure the driver was not impaired. The driver was identified and served a 1205 form for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license. The driver received a ride from the location from his wife. The vehicle was picked up by a family member.

Suspicious Person -Harris st/ Lacy St in reference to a subject riding his bicycle without proper equipment. All OK

Traffic Stop -W Spring at MLK JR BLVD, Named subject was stopped for no tail lights or headlights after dusk. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license. The vehicle was left at Harry’s Marathon. Contact was made with his mother to retrieve the vehicle.

Suspicious Person – City Hall, the subject was observed standing on top of a vehicle parked in the parking lot. Attempted to make contact and the subject was no longer on location. Contact was made with the owner due to the rear window being down and a wallet lying in the rear passenger seat. The owner advised nothing was taken from the vehicle.

Transport – Athens Clarke Co Jail in reference to picking up a female subject from the Athens Clarke County Jail for a Monroe Warrant. She was transported without issue.

Damage to Property – West Spring St, subject hydroplaned and struck numerous mailboxes. DTP report was taken.

Dispute – North Broad St. Dispute between staff and customer overpayment. Remedies advised.

Suspicious Vehicle – Rose Ison Ter, while patrolling the area, a red passenger car parked in front of the above location had the driver’s side door open. Contact was made with the owner at 19 to ensure the vehicle had not been entered. The owner stated she forgot to close the door, all ok on location.