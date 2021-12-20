MPD Reports: Road rage incident; woman called for help up after being pushed down by a subject

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period of Dec. 9 – 16, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into six parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not consiitute a conviction.

Dispute – South Broad Street (Walgreens). In reference to two vehicles having road rage after they both tried to turn onto Mcdaniel Street off of South Broad coming from opposite directions. Situation mediated.

Scam – West Spring St. In reference to an employee taking approximately $1000 from the store. Investigation conducted and CID was notified. Report made.

Illegal Parking – E. Washington St. Several vehicles illegally parked on roadway. They are Army National Guard vehicles. Upon investigation, a 2005 Dodge Ram was located with evidence that someone attempted to enter the tool box in the bed. Unable to contact owner to verify.

Traffic Offense – N. Broad St @ Deer Acres – Female driver stopped for suspended registration. Probable cause search conducted. She was arrested for possession of schedule III and Cocaine, drugs to be kept in original container, and suspended registration.

Suspicious Person – Union Street -Complainant called in reference to suspicious people in the area knocking loudly on doors to several apartments. Contact made with complainant in her residence who advised two black males and 1 black female came into her residence stating they were with kinetic- Windstream and would get her free internet through the EBB program. They gained minimal personal information and left the scene. Subjects located on Ridge Road and identified. Report made

Found Property – Childers Park. In reference to a book bag found in the woods. The book bag belongs to a subject. Officer is familiar with the subject and will return.

Dispute – S Madison Ave Apt A: In reference to complainant having question about a subject’s attitude towards the family. The Situation was mediated, and remedies were given to complainant.

Juvenile Complaint – Classic Trl. In reference to mother and daughter in verbal dispute over daughter being disrespectful. Situation mediated. All ok.

Dispute – Stokes St: In reference to complainant stating she was pushed down by a black male. Complainant stated she just wanted help up, declined a report.

Welfare Check – Plaza Dr Country Grove Apartments in reference to checking on some juveniles, complaint did not which apartment. The Complaint did not leave a contact number, area checked all appeared ok.