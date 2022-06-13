MPD Reports: Road rage suspects each blame the other for deliberately ramming their vehicle

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 2 – 9, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Warrant Service – Launius Ave/Perry St -Attempted warrant service on a male and a female suspect. Negative contact.

Flagged Down – Church’s Chicken. In reference to a subject needing directions. All okay.

County Assist – Monroe Estates, Walton County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve a warrant on a male subject who fled on foot. Subject was arrested after a taser deployment. WCSO took the male into custody.

Alarm – Washington St. Lawn care subject called on today’s date about a door he observed open on Monday at the residence and the Homeowner is out of town. Unknown the reasoning why he did not call on Monday. Residence was cleared due to the open door. The Basement door was unlocked as well. There was no sign of forced entry, possibly because the basement door was unlocked. Attempted to make contact with homeowner, no answer. Door was locked and secure before law enforcement officer going back into service.

Suspicious Person – Walmart, Subject was Criminally Trespassed from the property per request.

Warrant Service – Alcovy St. Male subject was arrested for Violation of Parole. Transported to the Jail without incident.

Warrant Service – Alcovy Street. In reference to a male subject with a Violation of Parole warrant. Subject transported to Walton County jail without incident.

Damage to Property – MLK BLVD – Mr. Carwash. The Vehicle went off track and caused damage to the passenger side. Report made.

Civil Issue/Dispute – Taylors Wrecker Service, civil issue over retrieving property from a vehicle that was towed on 5/26 per Walmart’s request.

Assault – Blaine Street (MPD). In reference to Subject was reporting an incident with his 84-year-old mother at UPS. Subject suffers from dementia and became aggressive with the complainant. Documentation requested for follow up with her doctor. Report taken.

Road Rage/Dispute – Plaza at W Spring St. Two subjects involved in a verbal dispute both claimed that the other party rammed into each other vehicles. Conflicting stories report taken. Subjects were advised to obtain warrants

Agency Assist – Wall St -DFACS called in reference to not being allowed access to the residence by the parents of the juvenile. Situation mediated, DFACS was able to make contact with the juvenile.

Damage to Property – W Spring St (Arbys) Tractor trailer driver making a delivery struck a light pole in the parking lot. Report taken

Suspicious Vehicle – Highway 78 East and Walton Truck Stop. In reference to a green Honda Pilot speeding, passing the Walton Truck Stop toward Athens. Unable to catch up to, forwarded info to WCSO.

Assault – W Spring St. In reference to an assault that occurred in a vehicle within the city limits. Charges pending per investigation.

Shoplifting – West Spring St in reference to a female walking out without paying for items.

Debris in Roadway – Hwy78 & Hwy 138 in reference to a trampoline in the roadway, it was located and removed.

Dispute – Baron Dr in reference to a unknown caller advising two subjects were fighting. Upon officers’ arrival contact was made with a female subject who was under the influence of narcotics and attempted to fight officers. She was tased and arrested.

Juvenile Complaint – Plaza Dr & Ridge Rd in reference to a male juvenile that would not get in a vehicle.

Suspicious Vehicle – Publix. Vehicle running on location. Subject sleeping in vehicle before going to work.

Threats – W. Spring Street; Piedmont Walton: While on a 10-13 order, Subject claimed his wife made threats of harming him due to him cheating on her. He advised this happened 3 years ago.

Traffic Stop – N. Broad Street. Subject arrested for driving on suspended license following a traffic stop for window tint violation.

Shoplifting – W Spring Street in reference to a male subject was placed under arrest for shoplifting and was released on a citation.

Welfare Check – E Fambrough St; Verbal argument between a female and a male over rent money. The female stated she gave the male $400.00 for rent money and then wanted it back because she was moving. She was avised was advised of the civil process.

Fraud Report – S Broad St. John’s Supermarket: Complainant advised subject cashed a bad check at the register, has done so multiple times. Report completed.

Shoplifting – West Spring St in reference to a subject who was placed under arrest and released on a citation for shoplifting.