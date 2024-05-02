MPD Reports: Rock thrown out of vacant apartment; bloodied armed subject arrested on a warrant

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 18 – 25, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Armed Subject – San Andreas- In reference to a male subject coming into the establishment with a knife and being bloody. Staff advised that he did not threaten anyone. Contact was made with him next to Whataburger and he was taken into custody due to a warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Suspicious Vehicle) Mathews Park – In reference to a vehicle observed on location after closing hours. The vehicle was occupied by a male and female subject. They were advised that the park closes at dusk and no one is allowed on location. Subjects were sent on their way. All ok.

Shoplifting – Short Stop: Black male observed taking items from store and leaving on foot. Contact was made on N. Midland. He was arrested for shoplifting and disorderly conduct and released on a copy of the citation.

Traffic stop/Arrest – W. Spring St./ MLK Jr. Blvd – In reference to a female subject stopped for a taillight violation and was found to be driving without a valid driver’s license. She was arrested and taken to the PD to be fingerprinted and released on citation.

Harassment – Blaine St @ MPD; Complainant report a customer was harassing her, report taken. Remedies advised.

Hit & Run – North Midland Ave @ Will Henry’s; In reference to someone sideswiping the complainant’s vehicle. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Meadow Walk Drive; In reference to a black male in a bright blue hoodie, black sweatpants, and black sandals, going through residents’ mailboxes. No items were believed to be taken at this time. Subject was gone when officers arrived.

Threats – Blaine St- Complainant wishing to document that her boyfriend had threatened her, incident documented.

Lost Item – South Broad St In reference to complainant asking about how he can obtain a motorcycle title after it was lost in the mail. Civil remedies advised.

Suspicious Person – Tall Oaks Lane; In reference to an elderly female not knowing where she was, the female had Alzheimer’s and was returned home by caretaker. All okay.

Traffic Stop/ Arrest) Alcovy Street @ Belle Meade; In reference to a white Buick passenger car failing to yield for a school bus stop sign. Driver was arrested for driving on a suspended license and released on a copy of the citation.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Pine Park Street at Felker Park – In reference to a male subject being stopped for a traffic offense. He was found to have a felony probation warrant for his arrest out of Putnam

County Georgia. He was arrested and taken to the Walton County Jail where he was turned over to the staff on scene without incident.

Dispute – Baker Street; Dispute between two brothers, one was given a ride to Lifebridge church. Parties separated.

Juvenile Complaint – Tanglewood Drive – In reference to an unruly 14 year old leaving the home, cussing and vaping. Juvenile was not located and their family lives in the county, remedies advised.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78/Michael Rd- In reference to a motorcycle driving recklessly toward the City. Contact was made with the motorcycle and a traffic stop was conducted and the driver was issued citations.

Mental patient – Ridgeview Institute. In reference to a 10-13 patient calling 911 and feels threatened. No action taken.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Pine Park Street / Mill Street – Vehicle stopped for headlight violation and Hands Free. Driver was arrested for disorderly, and the vehicle was turned over to Taylors.

Harassment – West Marable Street – Ongoing dispute between the complainant and her husband who are going through a divorce. The Temporary Protection Order process was again explained to the complainant.

Suspicious Vehicle – Dialysis / Plaza Drive – In reference to a vehicle in the parking lot after hours driving around the parking lot. Contact made with the subject who was teaching his daughter how to drive. All okay on location.

Suicide Threat – East Marabl St; In reference to a 15-year-old juvenile verbally expressing she wants to harm herself and wants to see a doctor. EMS was dispatched to transport the juvenile to Piedmont Walton for evaluation. Turned over to EMS.

Warrant Service – Bryant Road; In reference to a female subject having a Child Support Warrant out of Walton Co. She was taken into custody and turned over to WCSO without incident.

Damage to property – N. Lumpkin St @ High Voltage Wings; In reference to the complainant reporting her vehicle being hit while parked in the parking lot.

Damage to Property – Tanglewood Drive In reference to the complainant reporting a rock being thrown through a vacant apartment window.

