MPD Reports: Rock thrown out of vacant apartment; bloodied armed subject arrested on a warrant

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 18 – 25, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.
- Armed Subject – San Andreas- In reference to a male subject coming into the establishment with a knife and being bloody. Staff advised that he did not threaten anyone. Contact was made with him next to Whataburger and he was taken into custody due to a warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office.
- Suspicious Vehicle) Mathews Park – In reference to a vehicle observed on location after closing hours. The vehicle was occupied by a male and female subject. They were advised that the park closes at dusk and no one is allowed on location. Subjects were sent on their way. All ok.
- Shoplifting – Short Stop: Black male observed taking items from store and leaving on foot. Contact was made on N. Midland. He was arrested for shoplifting and disorderly conduct and released on a copy of the citation.
- Traffic stop/Arrest – W. Spring St./ MLK Jr. Blvd – In reference to a female subject stopped for a taillight violation and was found to be driving without a valid driver’s license. She was arrested and taken to the PD to be fingerprinted and released on citation.
- Harassment – Blaine St @ MPD; Complainant report a customer was harassing her, report taken. Remedies advised.
- Hit & Run – North Midland Ave @ Will Henry’s; In reference to someone sideswiping the complainant’s vehicle. Report taken.
- Suspicious Person – Meadow Walk Drive; In reference to a black male in a bright blue hoodie, black sweatpants, and black sandals, going through residents’ mailboxes. No items were believed to be taken at this time. Subject was gone when officers arrived.
- Threats – Blaine St- Complainant wishing to document that her boyfriend had threatened her, incident documented.
- Lost Item – South Broad St In reference to complainant asking about how he can obtain a motorcycle title after it was lost in the mail. Civil remedies advised.
- Suspicious Person – Tall Oaks Lane; In reference to an elderly female not knowing where she was, the female had Alzheimer’s and was returned home by caretaker. All okay.
- Traffic Stop/ Arrest) Alcovy Street @ Belle Meade; In reference to a white Buick passenger car failing to yield for a school bus stop sign. Driver was arrested for driving on a suspended license and released on a copy of the citation.
- Traffic Stop/Arrest – Pine Park Street at Felker Park – In reference to a male subject being stopped for a traffic offense. He was found to have a felony probation warrant for his arrest out of Putnam
- County Georgia. He was arrested and taken to the Walton County Jail where he was turned over to the staff on scene without incident.
- Dispute – Baker Street; Dispute between two brothers, one was given a ride to Lifebridge church. Parties separated.
- Juvenile Complaint – Tanglewood Drive – In reference to an unruly 14 year old leaving the home, cussing and vaping. Juvenile was not located and their family lives in the county, remedies advised.
- Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78/Michael Rd- In reference to a motorcycle driving recklessly toward the City. Contact was made with the motorcycle and a traffic stop was conducted and the driver was issued citations.
- Mental patient – Ridgeview Institute. In reference to a 10-13 patient calling 911 and feels threatened. No action taken.
- Traffic Stop/Arrest – Pine Park Street / Mill Street – Vehicle stopped for headlight violation and Hands Free. Driver was arrested for disorderly, and the vehicle was turned over to Taylors.
- Harassment – West Marable Street – Ongoing dispute between the complainant and her husband who are going through a divorce. The Temporary Protection Order process was again explained to the complainant.
- Suspicious Vehicle – Dialysis / Plaza Drive – In reference to a vehicle in the parking lot after hours driving around the parking lot. Contact made with the subject who was teaching his daughter how to drive. All okay on location.
- Suicide Threat – East Marabl St; In reference to a 15-year-old juvenile verbally expressing she wants to harm herself and wants to see a doctor. EMS was dispatched to transport the juvenile to Piedmont Walton for evaluation. Turned over to EMS.
- Warrant Service – Bryant Road; In reference to a female subject having a Child Support Warrant out of Walton Co. She was taken into custody and turned over to WCSO without incident.
- Damage to property – N. Lumpkin St @ High Voltage Wings; In reference to the complainant reporting her vehicle being hit while parked in the parking lot.
- Damage to Property – Tanglewood Drive In reference to the complainant reporting a rock being thrown through a vacant apartment window.
